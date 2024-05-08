Jessica Vestal and Trevor Sova are among the former 'Love Is Blind' cast members who will appear in 'Perfect Match' Season 2.

Four Love Is Blind alums are getting a second chance at love in season 2 of Netflix’s Perfect Match. The dating competition series returns in June 2024 with a new group of singles from the streamer’s hottest reality shows. In addition to past Love Is Blind cast members, this season features familiar faces from Dated & Related, Too Hot to Handle, and Squid Game: The Challenge.

Izzy Zapata and Jessica Vestal are part of ‘Perfect Match’ cast

‘Love Is Blind’ star Micah Lussier | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Which four Love Is Blind alums are headed to a tropical paradise in Love Is Blind Season 2?

Izzy Zapata’s romance with Stacy Snyder fizzled after she rejected him at the altar in Love Is Blind Season 5. She’s since moved on with Ryan Ignasiak from Married at First Sight. Will Izzy also connect with another reality TV vet on Perfect Match?

Love Is Blind Season 6 cast member Jessica Vestal wasn’t happy when Jimmy Presnell rejected her in the pods in favor of Megan Fox lookalike Chelsea Blackwell. But she’s moved on from that disappointment. Tabloid reports have linked her to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, who’s also part of the Perfect Match Season 2 cast.

Micah Lussier’s pod romance with Paul Peden wilted in the real world. Now, the Love Is Blind Season 4 alum is ready to take another chance at love. Will she find the right partner on Perfect Match?

Trevor Sova didn’t get engaged in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 6. But he still managed to stir up major drama when rumors surfaced that he’d actually had an offscreen girlfriend while filming the show. Now, he’s looking for a fresh start with someone new.

Meet the rest of the ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2 cast

Who else is part of Perfect Match Season 2? Here’s the rest of the cast:

Alara Teneri from Dated & Related Season 1

Brittan Byrd from Too Hot to Handle Season 4

Bryton Constantin (aka Player 432) from Squid Game: The Challenge

Chris Hahn from Dated & Related Season 1

Christine Obanor from Too Hot to Handle Season 5

Dom Gabriel from Perfect Match Season 1 and The Mole

Dominique Defoe from Too Hot to Handle Season 4

Elys Hutchinson from Too Hot to Handle Season 5

Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle Season 1, as well as non-Netflix shows such as Dancing With the Stars and Match Me If You Can

Holly Scarfone Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Jake Cunningham from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1

Jutin Assad from Surviving Paradise Season 1

Kaz Bishop from Dated and Related Season 1

Melinda Melrose from Too Hot to Handle Season 2

Nigel Euro from Too Hot to Handle Season 4

Stevan Ditter from Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Tolú Ekundara from The Trust: A Game of Greed Season 1

Xanthi Perdikomatis from The Circle Season 5

‘Perfect Match’ Season 2 premiere date and episode release schedule

Perfect Match Season 2 premieres Friday, June 7 on Netflix. Episodes release weekly on Fridays.

June 7: Episodes 1-6

June 14: Episodes 7-9

June 21: Episode 10

