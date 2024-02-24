'Love Is Blind' cast member Stacy has found love with Ryan from 'Married at First Sight,' she confirmed on Instagram.

Love Is Blind alum Stacy Snyder didn’t find lasting love on the Netflix show. But she’s forged a connection with another reality TV vet. She’s dating Married at First Sight Season 13 cast member Ryan Ignasiak.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Married at First Sight’ alums confirm they’re dating

Stacy and Ryan went public with their relationship in a Feb. 22 Instagram update.

“​​The Couple’s Couch! Watch us drink and chat about the new season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind! Y’all voted for us to drink anytime someone said, ‘baby,’ or, ‘connection.’ So yeah- we got wasted and only made it to episode 4. Can’t wait to catch up on the new episodes with everyone!” read the post.

“Oh yeah and I’m dating [Ryan Ignasiak],” Stacy added.

Following the announcement, congratulations rolled in from the couple’s followers, including other Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight cast members.

“Finalllllllly,” commented Tristan Thompson, who appeared with Ryan on the Lifetime reality show.

“STOP IT,” replied Stacy’s fellow Love Is Blind cast member Taylor Rue.

Stacy Snyder and Ryan Ignasiak both tried to find love on reality TV

Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Stacy appeared on Love Is Blind Season 5, which took place in Houston. She got engaged to Izzy Zapata in the pods, but they couple broke up at their wedding, in part because of Stacy’s concerns about Izzy’s financial situation.

“But Stacy does he have good credit?” one follower asked Stazy after she revealed she was dating Ryan.

“You know it!!!” Stacy replied.

Another follower referenced Izzy’s use of disposable dishes and cutlery, which was another issue for Stacy when they were dating.

“Ok, Ryan!!! Now make sure your silverware game is up to par,” they wrote.

“She bought me new silverware for Xmas actually,” Ryan replied.

Ryan married Brett Layton on Married at First Sight Season 13, which aired on Lifetime in 2021. Unfortunately, the pair were not a good match. The romance was lacking in their relationship, and things fizzled out for good when Brett discovered that her husband had matched with a friend of a friend on a dating app after seven weeks of marriage.

“You got, like, one week left, man, couldn’t have waited?” Brett asked her husband. “Waited a week to jump back in there?”

Though Ryan insisted that he hadn’t been active on the app since saying “I do,” it was no surprise when he and Brett decided to get divorced on Decision Day.

Stacy didn’t find her man on Love Is Blind. Will the show’s current cast have any better luck than she did? New season 6 episodes drop on Wednesdays on Netflix through March 6. Married at First Sight Season 18 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.