A chaotic season of Love Is Blind has come to an end. Netflix closed out season 5 of the reality series with a reunion that featured updates from the three couples who got engaged in the pods, as well as appearances from a few other memorable cast members. While only one couple from this season actually said “I do” at the altar, several other Love Is Blind Season 5 participants ended up dating off-camera. So, is anyone still together now? Here’s what we know.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion.]

Milton and Lydia

Milton and Lydia were the only Love Is Blind couple who got married in the season 5 finale. During the reunion, they confirmed they were still together.

Finding love on a reality show was a “leap of faith a million times over,” Milton said in an Oct. 17 Instagram post.

“It’s been almost two years since we uttered ‘I do’ on that magical journey. Every day with you feels like a new chapter in the best love story ever told,” he wrote.

On her Instagram, Lydia said she felt “blessed to have found the ONE.”

“Being loved by you is a privilege, that I don’t take for granted,” she wrote.

Izzy and Stacy

Izzy and Stacy were the only other Love Is Blind Season 5 couple who made it to the altar. Unfortunately, their story didn’t end happily. Izzy was prepared to marry Stacy, but she could not say yes. She felt they needed more time to make sure that they were right for each other. He thought his bad credit might have scared her off.

Despite the wedding day letdown, Izzy and Stacy didn’t break up. But their relationship only lasted one more week, they revealed at the reunion. Stacy dumped Izzy, and he was so upset, they didn’t speak for a year. But they did reconnect – as friends – after he’d had some time to cool off. Both are now in relationships with other people.

JP and Taylor

Taylor Rue in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

JP and Taylor also got engaged in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 5. But their short-lived relationship fell apart on the honeymoon in Mexico due to communication issues and JP’s spectacularly ill-judged comments about his fiancée’s “caked on” makeup.

Unsurprisingly, JP and Taylor didn’t reconcile after their split. In fact, their joint appearance at the reunion was the first time they’d seen each other since they called off the engagement. Both are now dating other people.

Chris and Johnie

(L to R) Christopher Fox, Johnie Maraist in season 5 of ‘Love is Blind’ | Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023

Chris and Johnie didn’t leave the pods engaged, but they connected when they crossed paths in the airport. They started dating outside the show and even showed up at the drama-filled cast BBQ mid-way through the season. However, the romance didn’t last. Not only were Chris and Johnie not together at the reunion, but they revealed that things ended after he cheated on her.

Chris is now in a relationship (and living with) with the woman with whom he cheated. Johnie has also found love.

“Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven,” she shared in a post-reunion Instagram update, along with a slideshow of photos of herself with her new man. “Happy one year, Alex – thank you for showing me what true love is.”

Uche and Aaliyah

Aaliyah Cosby in season 5 of ‘Love is Blind’ | Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023

Aaliyah walked away from Love Is Blind after learning that Uche, the guy she’d connected with in the pods, had a past with fellow cast member Lydia. Uche was stung by Aaliyah’s rejection, and when they two met up for a lunch date in an attempt to clear the air, they decided to go their separate ways. But things weren’t quite finished between them. Uche and Aaliyah tried dating away from the cameras, but it was short-lived. Aaliyah – who was a guest at the reunion – suspected Uche didn’t find her attractive. She also thought his tone was “mean and kind of condescending.”

Aaliyah didn’t let the situation with Uche stand in the way of her happiness, and she is now dating someone new. Uche was invited to appear at the reunion to share his side of the story but declined to participate.

All episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.

