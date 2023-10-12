Stacy from 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 worried that Izzy wasn't being totally open about his financial situation. Will her concerns cause her to say 'no' at the altar?

Will Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata make it to the altar? The Love Is Blind Season 5 couple fell hard for each other in the pods, but life in the real world has turned out to be more complicated than they expected.

Izzy’s initial relationship with fellow cast member Johnie has been a sticking point for the pair. But an even bigger issue might be their different financial situations. Stacy comes from a well-off family and enjoys the finer things in life, while Izzy is of more modest means. That might not be an insurmountable issue, but Izzy’s lack of transparency around money could be.

Stacy from ‘Love Is Blind’ has traditional views about money in a relationship

(L to R) Izzy Zapata, Stacy Snyder in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Izzy got a taste of what Stacy expected from her husband when they moved in together in Houston following their honeymoon.

“Dinner’s not 50/50. The man pays,” she said.

“I’ve never had a guy ask me to split something,” she added.

Stacy went on to say that she never wanted to feel “stretched” when it came to money and that she worked hard to afford the things she wanted in life, such as expensive vacations.

Later, Stacy’s dad confirmed that she wanted a guy who could support her lifestyle.

“She doesn’t want to go Dutch on a meal,” he said. “She thinks she’s worth being taken care of in that manner.”

Izzy from ‘Love Is Blind’ lied to Stacy about his credit card debt

Given how important money is to Stacy, it’s no surprise she tried to initiate conversations with Izzy around the issue. But it sounds like he wasn’t totally honest during those discussions. In episode 9, she mention that she asked him in the pods if there was anything she needed to know about his finances and debt, and he said no.

“I feel like that wasn’t totally truthful,” she said. Specifically, Izzy had some issues with past credit card debt that he hadn’t shared with Stacy.

“I’m not in debt now,” he said. “All the stuff is paid. It’s just bad credit. It wasn’t a lot of money. Like in total, I want to say everything was $3,500.”

Izzy went on to say that he’d hesitated to share his full financial picture because he feared it would affect his relationship with Stacy. Unsurprisingly, she wasn’t thrilled that he’d kept his credit problems a secret from her. However, she assured him everything would be OK.

Izzy’s finances could still be an issue for Stacy

Heading into the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale, Stacy and Izzy seem to be on the same page about money. But his bad credit could still be an issue for the couple. If Stacy discovers that his financial problems are more serious than he’s been letting on, that could be a dealbreaker, particularly if she feels he’s been deliberately deceiving her.

Izzy’s confession about his credit problems, combined with the fact that he recently gave up a job in business sales for a new career in insurance, might be a red flag for Stacy. While he told her dad that “financially, the sky’s the limit” in his new role, it’s not clear that he’ll be able to keep up with his partner’s lifestyle. If she feels they’re not on the same path in life and don’t have the same goals, she may end up saying no at the altar.

The Love Is Blind Season 5 finale is streaming on Netflix on Oct. 13.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.