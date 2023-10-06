The end of 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 is almost here. Find out when the season finale episode drops on Netflix.

The wildest season of Love Is Blind is drawing to a close. Season 5 of the Netflix reality series has featured some of the most chaotic twists in the show’s history, including the shocking reveal about Uche and Lydia’s past, Aaliyah’s surprise decision to exit the experiment, JP’s out-of-pocket remarks about Taylor’s makeup, and Izzy’s bizarre behavior at the reunion BBQ, where he went after his ex Johnie for being “sketchy,” much to the delight of his fiancée Stacy.

At this point, there are just two pod couples left standing, and the upcoming weddings almost seem like an afterthought. Still, we know we’ll be tuning in to find out if anyone from this season of Love Is Blind actually says “I do” at the altar.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5 Episodes 1-9.]

What happened in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Episodes 8 and 9?

(L to R) Izzy Zapata, Stacy Snyder in ‘Love is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Love Is Blind Season 5 Episode 8 began with more drama from the cast BBQ. Milton proved himself more mature than most of this messy cast by politely resisting his fiancée Lydia’s pre-pod ex (and self-proclaimed “nice guy”) Uche’s attempts to meddle in their relationship.

Then, when Uche tried to spin a story about Lydia’s bad behavior to some of the other cast members, the remaining female members of the pod squad weren’t having it. Miriam lashed out, slamming Uche’s “toxic masculinity,” while he called her “bitter and fake.” Meanwhile, Izzy and Stacy were unable to take the high road and let go of their bad feelings about Johnie and her choice to reconnect with Chris outside of the pods.

Things calmed down after the BBQ. The two remaining couples got serious about prepping for their upcoming weddings, with more family meetings, wedding dress shopping, and tough talks about big issues. Izzy and Stacy argued about what she felt was his lack of honesty around financial issues, while Milton and Lydia didn’t see eye-to-eye on how to handle emotionally tough moments. However, by the end of episode 9, both seemed to be on track to say “I do.” But will someone get cold feet on their wedding day?

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 finale drops Oct. 13

Viewers will find out whether Izzy and Stacy and Lydia and Milton get their happily ever after when the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale drops on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 13. The last episode of the season will be available to stream at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Netflix.

So far, Netflix hasn’t made any announcement about whether we’ll get a Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion or After the Altar episodes. Given the debacle with the season 4 reunion, which was beset by technical glitches, we doubt that the streamer will be opting for another live special. But hopefully, we’ll still get to see the cast come together and hash out their drama. As for the After the Altar episodes, those usually arrive several months after the season debuts on Netflix, which means we may not check in again with the Houston couples until early 2024.

