Renee didn't get a ton of screen time in 'Love Is Blind' Season 5. She's hinted on Instagram that the show is leaving out a big part of her story.

Love Is Blind isn’t telling the full story, at least according to one season 5 cast member. Renee Poche was featured in the show’s Houston season. She’s been hinting on social media that there’s more to her Love Is Blind journey than what people are seeing on screen.

‘Love Is Blind’ doesn’t follow every couple who gets engaged in the pods

(L to R) Renee Poche, Paige Tillman, Linda Obi, Maris Prakonekham, Stacy Snyder, Aaliyah Cosby, Erica Anthony, and Johnie Maraist ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Every season, a few dozen fed-up singles enter the custom-designed Love Is Blind pods in the hopes of finding “the one.” While a few end up getting engaged, most go home alone. Unsurprisingly, those uncoupled participants get little to no screen time in the show’s final edit.

But, it turns out, there’s plenty of Love Is Blind drama that ends up on the cutting room floor. Producers have revealed that some couples who get engaged in the pods aren’t featured on the show. For example, in season 4, Jimmy and Wendi and Ava and JP got engaged but didn’t go on the honeymoon in Mexico, and neither couple’s story was seen in the final episodes.

Why feature only some of the engaged pairs? It’s all about making a good show, producer Chris Coelen told Netflix.

“You only have so many crews and so much budget and so much time,” he explained. “It would be amazing to follow everybody, but you just have to decide what feels like a good group to follow.”

Some ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 couples aren’t seen on the show

Love Is Blind Season 5 has been following three engaged couples outside the pods: JP and Taylor (who broke up on the honeymoon); Stacy and Izzy; and Lydia and Milton. But once again, there are pairs who didn’t make the show’s final cut.

“There were multiple other couples that got engaged that were not followed,” Coelen told Variety of the reality show’s dramatic fifth season.

“Each season, there are lots of stories that we don’t tell, regardless of whether couples get engaged or not,” he said. “Some of them even, we will follow for a little bit and not show their story on the show… It’s a little bit of a judgment call.”

Were Renee and Carter a couple in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5?

[L-R] Carter, Renee from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Coelen didn’t reveal which season five couple were cut from the show. But many of the show’s fans are speculating that Renee and Carter Wall got engaged in the pods. That hasn’t been confirmed, but both she and Carter were at the reunion BBQ in episode 7. At several points, they were sitting next to each other, and Carter had his arm around Renee. Renee is also wearing what appears to be an engagement ring. Online records in Harris County, where Houston is located, also show that Renee Poche and Carter Wall were issued a marriage license in 2022, but it was never returned.

An Oct. 3 Instagram update also hinted that Renee had partnered up with someone in the pods, and that it didn’t end well. She shared a photo of herself and Taylor on the show. The caption read: “Us wondering where our men were on Jan. 6.” That’s another hint Renee was engaged to Cater, given that he and Taylor’s ex JP were friendly in the pods. Carter even praised the other man as “Captain America.”

Renee also teased her appearance on the show in a Sept. 22 Instagram post. “Welcome to the pods. I can’t wait to tell you the full story,” she wrote. And in a Sept. 27 post, she used the hashtag #ReleaseTheReneeCut.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Episodes 1-7 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 8 and 9 drop on Netflix on Oct 6.

