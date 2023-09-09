These Houston singles will try to find love in the pods in 'Love Is Blind' Season 5, premiering Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Another group of singles is ready to take a chance on finding love in the pods. Love Is Blind Season 5 is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service has revealed its first look at the new cast. Let’s take a look.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 cast

[L-R] Carter, Lydie, and Uche from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Twenty-eight people from Houston have signed on for the fifth season of the Netflix reality dating series, which challenges cast members to develop connections – and hopefully find love – without ever meeting face to face. This season’s Love Is Blind cast members are:

Aaliyah – 29, ICU Travel Nurse

Carter – 30, Construction

Chris – 28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Connor – 31, Geoscientist

Efrain – 27, Software Sales

Enoch – 27, Financial Advisor

Erica – 27, Marketing Manager

Ernesto – 32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Estefania – 30, Teacher/Dancer

Izzy – 31, Sales

Jared "JP" – 32, Firefighter

Jarred – 34, University Director

Johnie – 32, Lawyer

Josh – 32, Sales Rep

Justice – 28, Personal Trainer

Linda – 32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Lydia – 32, Geologist

Maris – 30, HR Specialist

Mayra – 25, Minister

Milton – 25, Petroleum Engineer

Miriam – 32, Scientist

Paige – 32, Stylist

Renee – 32, Veterinarian

Robert – 30, Special Education Teacher

Shondra – 32, Flight Attendant

Stacy – 34, Director of Operations

Taylor – 26, Teacher

Uche – 34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

[L-R] Johnie, Robert, and Shondra from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Netflix hasn’t shared many details about the Love Is Blind cast beyond their ages and occupations. And because people who don’t couple up in the pods get little to no screen time, some will continue to remain mostly anonymous. But a “Meet the Cast” teaser from Netflix (via YouTube) offers some intriguing hints about who could stir up drama in season 5.

“I’m still single because I have a mouth on me,” Maris admits. “And I don’t apologize about it.”

“I think I’m always right,” Efrain confesses. “And the majority of the time I usually am.”

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 release schedule

Fans will get a chance to judge the latest crop of Love Is Blind cast members for themselves when season 5 drops on Netflix on Sept. 22. The episodes will be released in batches on Fridays. Episodes 1-4 stream during week one, followed by episodes 5-7 on Sept. 29, episodes 8-9 on Oct. 6, and episode 10 on Oct. 14.

Netflix is promising that the latest installment of Love Is Blind is “the most shocking” yet. We’ll have to wait and see, but a teaser hints at plenty of drama, from wedding day tears to manipulative singles to skeptical family members

“She planned for us to both be here because she couldn’t let me go,” one guy says in the season 5 trailer (via YouTube).

“Love is blind, I get that,” a man who looks to be someone’s dad says. “But sometimes, love wants to fly first class.”

