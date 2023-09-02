Want to try a new way of finding love? 'Love Is Blind' is looking for singles in Phoenix, Denver, and other U.S. cities to be on the hit Netflix show.

Think you could find love in the pod? Ahead of its season 5 premiere, the hit Netflix relationship show Love Is Blind is inviting singles in four cities to audition for an upcoming season. Here’s all you need to know about getting on the show, including the mistakes that could sink your chances of getting cast.

‘Love Is Blind’ is casting singles in the Twin Cities, Phoenix, Denver, and Nashville

Kinetic Content, which produces Love Is Blind (as well as Married at First Sight and The Ultimatum) is currently scouting for cast members in four U.S. cities: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Phoenix, Denver, and Nashville.

The show is looking for “single men and women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship,” according to an announcement on Instagram.

How to apply for ‘Love Is Blind’

So, what does applying for Love Is Blind entail? The process is intense, to say the least.

It begins with an online application. Would-be cast members must complete a detailed questionnaire. They’re asked to provide information about their past relationships, reasons for applying, hobbies, whether they want children, and more. Applicants also have to share photos, a brief video, and links to their socials.

Plenty of people are willing to apply to be on shows like Love Is Blind. But the casting team also scouts for participants. They’ll sometimes hit people up on social media to see if they’re interested in being on LIB or another Kinetic show.

Once producers have a pool of applicants, they begin doing interviews by phone, casting director Donna Driscoll shared in an interview with IndieWire. Then, a few hundred candidates are invited to do Zoom interviews and complete a more detailed questionnaire. Through that process, thousands of potential cast members are whittled down to just a few dozen.

What not to do when trying to get on ‘Love Is Blind’

‘Love is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Love Is Blind team is looking for people who are serious about finding love, ready for marriage, and have done the work to be a better partner. There’s also a background check and psych evaluation.

There’s no magic formula that guarantees someone will be picked for the show. But there are some things that will make it much more difficult to move forward in the process. Backing out of a scheduled interview without notice is a big no-no, the producers shared on Instagram. It hurts not only your chances of being on Love Is Blind but also on other Kinetic shows. Blabbing about your casting experience is another mistake, as the show likes to preserve confidentially and avoid spoilers.

Other tips? Be authentic in your interview and “lean into your quirks,” respond to producer requests (such as an ask for more photos), and be mindful of deadlines. Also, don’t try to mimic a personality from a previous season of the show. Perhaps most important? Don’t be a clout chaser. Producers are looking for people who genuinely want to find a lasting relationship, not someone intent on increasing their follower count.

Love Is Blind Season 5 premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Source: IndieWire

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.