A fresh group of singles will embrace an unconventional approach to finding love on the new season of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind.'

Love Is Blind Season 5 is coming to Netflix. Fresh episodes of the hit reality series drop on the streamer in September 2023. Plus, fans will get an update on how the season 4 couples are faring in a new season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 is coming to Netflix on September 22

‘Love Is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The next season of Love Is Blind follows a group of Houston singles who are fed up with conventional approaches to finding love. They’ll enter the Pods and get to know each other, sight unseen. Then, the newly engaged couples will move into together, plan a wedding, and decide whether they really want to tie the knot.

Love Is Blind Season 5 has 10 episodes. Netflix will release the new season’s episodes in batches. The first four episodes hit the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by additional episodes over the next three weeks. Here’s the complete Love Is Blind release schedule:

Week 1 (Friday, Sept. 22): Epsiodes 1-4

Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 29): Episodes 5-7

Week 3 (Friday, Oct. 6): Episodes 8-9

Week 4 (Friday, Oct. 13): Episode 10 (weddings)

Catch up with the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 cast on ‘After the Altar’

Before the new season of Love Is Blind premieres, Netflix will check in with the season 4 cast in the three-episode spinoff series After the Altar.

“As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration,” reads the synopsis from Netflix. “However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?”

So, who’s returning for this drama-filled reunion? Based on the trailer (via YouTube), married couples Brett and Tiffany; Kwame and Chelsea; and Zack and Bliss will be back. So will the singles Paul, Micah, Irina, Jackie, Josh, and Marshall. Plus, Micah’s mean BFF Shelby will also put in an appearance.

Some of the After the Altar cast is looking forward to the future. But others can’t let go of the past hand have come to settle old scores.

“I don’t think everybody has moved on,” Zack says in the teaser.

“There’s a conversation that needs to happen to move forward,” Marshall adds.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres Friday, Sept. 1 on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.