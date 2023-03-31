‘Love Is Blind’: Bliss on Her Journey and Zack Decision, ‘I Feel so Blessed and Lucky’

Not everyone participated in every step of Love Is Blind in Season 4. Bliss Poureetezadi had a different road after the pods and talked about her big decision with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on March 30 over Zoom.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind Season 4 episodes 6 – 8.]

Chelsea Griffin and Bliss Poureetezadi on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Bliss says her ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 journey is the best-case scenario

Q: Now, let’s get to your love journey. You have a unique one on Love Is Blind. When you look back on it, how does it feel that you missed a portion of it? You’ll never have the honeymoon portion. Yeah. And you got to watch what that played out like for everyone else.

Bliss: I guess I’m not a person that compares. Like, I feel like I got, like, the best-case scenario out of all of this. Like, I feel so blessed and lucky, and like, Mexico’s there. It’s probably better without cameras and being free to do whatever I want. I don’t really feel like I missed out very much. I genuinely don’t. That’s kind of my thoughts on it.

Q: Did it take any convincing for you to go and meet Zack [Goytowski] to hear him out when he came back?

Bliss: It was definitely like a self-reflection on my side, but just in trusting my intuition and what I felt I knew about him and who he was as a person. Feeling safe, going to meet up with him. I was open to like, I’m always open to hearing someone out.

Like if you want to have an opportunity to have a conversation with me after something happened, like, I’ll hear you out, you know, and then I’ll make my decision on how I want to proceed. But it wasn’t–I was very open to it, so.

Q: Did you tell your family anything that happened when you came back? Was it a surprise then when you got back together and then met them? Was that the first time they’re hearing?

Bliss: Yeah! So I’m pretty–I think maybe my mom and my siblings knew, but eventually, my dad found out kind of like how our story went. But usually when things kind of, big things happen to me that like are causing me sadness, I kind of like go into myself, and I like process solo.

That’s very much how I deal with things. So I wasn’t talking about it too much, and it honestly wasn’t that much time between leaving the pods and then meeting up back up again.

Why Bliss quickly knew her answer to Zack’s proposal

Bliss Poureetezadi on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Q: I’m curious how much time passed between you guys having that dinner date and then the proposal? Because they seem so back-to-back for us, fans. I’m just wondering how much more time did you guys spend together before you were like, confident I’m going to say yes to this man?

Bliss: Well it’s funny because we were just still in pod mindset. You know? Wow! You’ve been dating for a year, and we waited a year to get engaged? I’m just kidding.

It’s just like the mindset, I think. And also, we had built such a strong foundation in the pods. Like, I again felt like I knew this was my person. And so how much time?

OK, so I think there will be three dates that were filmed. And then we talked a whole bunch in between that. But I think it was like five days.

falling asleep.. falling in love.. same but dif ? the first five episodes of LOVE IS BLIND S4 ARE OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/2mYRem5j27 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2023

Q: When we’re watching you, like you could just tell you guys have such chemistry, you get each other. You were so happy being back in each other’s presence, but it still felt like you had to give them a little guff and be like, ‘What happened?’ But to be real, when did you ever stop questioning if you were second best?

Bliss: You know, I never felt like second best. I never felt like second choice. I feel like he knew that I was the person for him. He just made like a fear-based decision. I can’t speak for him, but that’s like what I feel.

And I feel like I knew that. And it’s more about like a second chance, you know? Like, that’s really like what our story is. It’s about second chances. And it’s not like he was with Irina [Solomonova] and she was like, I don’t wanna be with you. It was like a very mutual–

Q: He initiated it! I have the theory that Irina would have like kept riding it to like the wheels fall off. But like Zack, I loved that he had the self-love enough and confidence just to be like, ‘Let’s call it.’ If we can’t sit next to each other on an airplane, like, what are we doing?

Bliss: Right. I think that also speaks to his judgment too. You see him multiple times in Mexico bring up like, ‘What is going on here?’ You know, like now that he was seeing the whole picture of how she was behaving and not just what she was showing him in the pods.

He was like, ‘What is going on here?’ Like, that shows me good judgment personally. But yeah, it was definitely interesting. But so, yeah, I never felt like second choice or second best for those reasons. I really feel like all along I was his person and our journey was just supposed to happen is when they deviated a little bit and then he righted his wrong and like, we’ve all messed up and needed and deserved second chances. So that’s my take.

Bliss on Irina’s ‘tactic’ of making Zack feel bad

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Q: He goes through this breakup in a way. Was there much assuring him because I’m sure he had doubts. He literally asked you. He’s like, ‘Am I staring too much? Am I blinking too much?’ Like just the nitpicking that came from that relationship can easily seep into other insecurities that then ruins a future relationship. Was there much reassurance you had to do for Zack to move forward?

Bliss: I was honestly was so surprised when he asked me that. I was like, ‘Why? Am I not noticing this?’ Like, I don’t think this is a true thing. Like why? I was like, ‘Why?’

A part of me was like, ‘Why are you asking me that? Like, what?’ This is a very random weird question to be asking someone. But yeah, it really is like, what? This is not real.

I think like I just also don’t come out at like, ‘OK, I’m like start breaking someone down.’ I think it’s just like a tactic of making someone feel bad and picking something like, I thought he, like, blinked a perfectly normal amount? [laughs]

The B in Bliss stands for * Beauty & Brains* ? pic.twitter.com/DrfgcAtYa2 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 26, 2023

Q: I do have one more question, and it comes around with the birthday. We don’t see Josh [Demas] much. But when he pops up, he pops up! And people are then reacting to his presence. You do make a comment saying that you do not respect Josh. I’m just wanting to hear more of like what was going on with that comment. What aren’t we seeing? Because we do see some, there’s drama. I think people are going to have their feelings about Josh.

Bliss: Well, I definitely owe Josh an apology. I shouldn’t be making those statements about people. Because look like, I don’t know. People just so easily judge. And again, that shows me being a human.

And I totally sinked below the level I wanted to at times. But I think really where the concern was, it’s like for Marshall [Glaze], like I got to know Marshall. I really care for Marshall as a person and I also care. I mean, I cared for everyone, but it was more just like and like a protective thing, kind of in a way.

And being like, maybe this isn’t the way that I would have gone about it, but like, people did the things that they did, and like, who am I to say anything? So I’m glad to know that that’s in there, so that I know that I’m gonna have to tell him I’m sorry.

This interview has been condensed for this article.