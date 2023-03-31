‘Love Is Blind’: Zack Makes 1 Request to His Fans Hours Before the Season 4 Premiere

Since its debut in 2020, Love Is Blind has become one of the most popular dating shows. Its recent fourth season was also highly anticipated, and one participant, Zack Goytowski, posted a message for fans before they watched him on the show.

[Warning: This article contains detailed spoilers from Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1 through 5.]

Zack Goytowski addressed fans before the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 premiere

It’s no secret that fans often have strong opinions about the couples on Love Is Blind. Social media is full of people discussing the events of the popular Netflix show, and it’s not uncommon for viewers to be highly critical of participants they don’t like.

But before the Love Is Blind Season 4 premiere, Zack Goytowski asked his followers to be kind to the cast members.

“When you watch this show, there are gonna be people that you’re gonna like, and there are gonna be people that you’re not gonna like,” he said in an Instagram video. “And there may be people who say things to me or other members of the cast that are hurtful. There may be people who do things that are hurtful. I would ask that you show them grace.”

He continued, “If you’re a friend of mine, a fan of mine, and you want to attack somebody because of something they said and did on the show, please don’t. Honestly, just say a prayer for them and send them a positive message.”

Zack Goytowski says ‘everybody has grown’ since filming

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Zack also responded to a few fans in the comments section. In one instance, he tried to get people to empathize with the Love Is Blind cast members, who are suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

“For example, imagine you said something mean to someone in your day-to-day life. Maybe that person might have a right to tell you off,” Zack explained. “But now imagine you had to sit in a football stadium filled with thousands of people. And every single one of those people came to you individually in a line and told you how bad of a person you were. Now imagine that you had to endure that experience for a week straight. A month. A year. Your entire life.”

He added, “The desire to speak out when people hurt people is important, and it comes from a very good place. It’s just that our technology perverts a good-intentioned response and turns it into toxicity.”

In another comment, Zack also reminded people that his season was filmed “over a year ago” and that “everybody has grown from the experience.”

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova have received backlash from ‘Love Is Blind’

Perhaps it’s unsurprising Zack tried to get ahead of the social media reactions. He and Irina Solomonova, whom he eventually picked in the pods, have prompted plenty of opinions from viewers.

Irina has received considerable criticism for some of her actions on the show. She appeared uninterested in Zack after meeting him face-to-face and even clashed with some of the other women.

Meanwhile, viewer reactions to Zack include people not understanding why he chose Irina over another woman, Bliss.

According to the preview for the second half of season 4, Zack might be done with Irina and is instead trying to reconcile with Bliss. To see whether he and Bliss can have a relationship in the real world, tune in to Netflix when the next batch of episodes premieres Friday, March 31.