‘Love Is Blind’ Star SK Finally Responds to Raven’s Cheating Allegations, Says He Was ‘Still a Single Guy’ When He Took Another Woman to Cabo

After appearing on the third season of Love Is Blind, Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross continued to date off-camera. However, SK was soon accused of cheating on Raven in a social media scandal. SK recently opened up about the situation.

SK and Raven had a rollercoaster romance

Pilates instructor Raven on Love Is Blind: After the Altar | Netflix via Youtube

SK and Raven made it to the altar on Love Is Blind. While Raven said yes to marriage, SK said no and that there were too many uncertainties in their relationship.

Still, the two of them continued to try and make things work after the show. They even got engaged again.

However, in November 2022, two TikTok users alleged they had gone out with a man from Love Is Blind while he was public with a woman from the show. They did not reveal the identity of the man, but many people believe these rumors are about SK.

Afterward, Raven deleted all traces of SK from her Instagram account. The pair also released a joint statement announcing their split: “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “Due to the on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

'Love Is Blind' star SK says Raven was communicating with an 'older successful' ex while they were together: He was 'still blowing up her phone' https://t.co/nE496nrS50 — Insider Entertainment (@insiderent) February 27, 2023

They added, “Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Looking back, Raven also revealed that she might have encountered “red flags” in the relationship. “There were definitely a lot of moments when I had a very unsettled feeling, I don’t know if necessarily they were red flags, but I was ignoring things that I shouldn’t have,” she told US Weekly.

What SK has to say about the cheating allegations

On SK’s part, he recently opened up to People about the whole ordeal. He shared that he wants to “take full accountability for my actions.” According to SK, the claims against him were not entirely true as he was not with Raven when he went out with other women:

“I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship. All the previous women that came out… those happened earlier in 2022, when, again, I was still a single guy. Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip.”

Love Is Blind's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More https://t.co/fgqR7GPuTt — People (@people) February 27, 2023

He went into further detail about the allegations of him going on a trip to Cabo with a woman in May 2022:

“The Cabo trip happened around May at a time when I really felt Raven and I, we had not exclusively made that completely committed relationship, to be in a marriage-bound, serious relationship. However, there was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall. I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn’t end up happening, but… I feel like I shouldn’t even have had that kind of conversation with someone.”

SK claims Raven was talking to another guy during their relationship

In his interview with People, SK also turned the table around and claimed Raven was not completely innocent throughout their relationship. According to SK, Raven used to date an “older successful guy with whom she had a great life and who bought her things.” This man was still in contact with her while she was with SK:

“Throughout the course of our relationship [the second time around], Raven and I took at least five different trips, where either I came to Texas or she came to California, and on at least two different occasions of those trips, I personally witnessed incidents of communication between her and this older guy — whether him still blowing up her phone, trying to call or FaceTime her, or even a text message that talked about the possibility of them having kids together. He said that. And that communication went on until late summer after a time when Raven and I were seriously committed to be exclusive in a relationship.”

Exclusive: #LoveIsBlind star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada broke his silence on ex Raven Ross' bombshell claims about their relationship and cheating allegations. https://t.co/x6Z5lSIqHc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 28, 2023

People reached out to Raven about these claims. She stated they were “completely untrue” and she was not “in touch with an older man while in a relationship” with SK.

Cheating allegations aside, SK admitted their “priorities were not aligned” when it came to family planning and the future. He felt like he should have broken up with her earlier based on this. SK said, “The reality is, I felt like Raven and I were focused on two different things.”