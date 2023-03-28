‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Star Zack Says He’s ‘Forgiven’ Irina for the ‘Cartoon’ Comment

Love Is Blind Season 4 premiered on March 24 with a brand new cast. This time, singles from the Seattle area gathered in the pods as they tried to see if love is truly blind. While the first few episodes show several different participants, only five couples left the pods engaged to one another. This includes Zack and Irina, but, hoo boy, did they have a rocky start. However, Zack recently posted on social media and said he forgave Irina for some of her mean comments.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5.]

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Zack and Irina | Netflix

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 mean girl Irina insulted Zack when she saw him face to face

Zack struggled to choose between two women in the pods – Irina and Bliss. Bliss made her feelings about Irina very clear and even went as far as to call Irina “vicious.” When Zack relayed that information to Irina, she promised to change. He ultimately proposed to Irina, and she happily accepted. However, their meeting in person for the first time was almost too awkward to bear.

When the doors opened, and Zack and Irina saw each other for the first time, neither of them made any attempts to kiss the other. That, in and of itself, isn’t strange, but audiences can practically feel the awkwardness emanating from through their television screens. Zack told Irina she was exactly how he imagined, and Irina said that she didn’t have any preconceived notions regarding what Zack would look like. Irina quickly pointed out Zack’s unwavering eye contact and said, “You have, like, the blankest stare.”

When Zack said he was “just taking it all in,” Irina replied, “I don’t know why, but you look like a fictional character. You look like something out of a cartoon.”

Zack says he’s ‘forgiven’ Irina for her behavior

Fans were quick to call Irina, and her fellow co-star, Micah, mean girls after seeing their behavior toward other women in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 4. However, Zack recently posted a comment on social media saying all is forgiven.

On one of Zack’s Instagram posts, a viewer wrote, “I don’t know how I can give Irina grace for making fun of you to your face by saying you look like a cartoon character.”

Zack replied, “Well, I’ve forgiven her for what happened. She knows what she did, and she’s definitely dealing with an amplified backlash from it.”

The criminal defense attorney continues in his comment by discussing retributions versus rehabilitation. Zack said he applies to the rehabilitation theory even if it means “people who do bad things don’t get what they deserve.” Instead, they get a second chance.

He continued, “It requires a level of faith in humanity and love, even for the people who hurt us. But its value is that the people who receive grace have a chance to extend that grace to others. And all in between those two theories, I’ll take grace over retribution any day.”

Audiences watched Zack ask for another chance with Bliss in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Episode 5

Love Is Blind Season 4 stars Zack and Irina called it quits before they even left Mexico. They both felt they made the wrong decision, and Zack called it the night before their vacation ended. However, Irina’s behavior toward the other women in the pods, and toward Zack in general, quickly led fans to call her a “mean girl.” Plus, Zack’s decision to choose Irina, even after hearing Bliss describe how she acted, rubbed several fans the wrong way. Now, it looks as though Zack tries to pursue a relationship with Bliss, admitting he “made the wrong choice.” But fans don’t know Bliss’ answer. Will she take him back? Fans will have to keep watching to find out how she handles everything.

Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.