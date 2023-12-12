A new group of singles will attempt to find love in the pods when 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.

Netflix is in a committed relationship with Love Is Blind. The streamer has renewed the hit reality dating series for seasons 6 and 7. Plus, it’s announced a premiere date for season 6 – and it’s sooner than you might think.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 will premiere on Valentine’s Day

Love Is Blind Season 6 will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Netflix hasn’t revealed the full release schedule, but episodes are typically released in batches over several weeks, followed by a reunion episode. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to preside over all the drama.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis of the new season. “Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The new season of ‘Love Is Blind’ features singles from Charlotte, North Carolina

Past seasons of Love Is Blind have featured groups of singles from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, and Houston. For season 6, the show heads to Charlotte, North Carolina.

A location for Love Is Blind Season 7 hasn’t been announced. But in the past year, production company Kinetic Content has been scouting for cast members in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Phoenix, Denver, Nashville, and Washington, D.C.

Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 be more successful than season 5?

(L to R) Milton and Lydia at the ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 reunion | Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023

With a new season of Love Is Blind on the horizon – and dropping on Valentine’s Day, no less – we can only hope that season 6 produces more successful matches than season 5. The most recent installment of Love Is Blind hit a new low for the reality series. Just three couples made it out of the pods. One pair, Taylor and JP, broke up during the honeymoon. Stacy and Izzy and Lydia and Milton both made it to the altar. But only Lydia and Milton went through with the wedding.

Typically, Netflix drops an “After the Altar” special several months after the reunion (but before the new season premiere) where the show checks in with that season’s couples and other cast members. But Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for season 5’s “After the Altar” episodes. With only one couple still together, it’s possible the disappointing season won’t be getting the “After the Altar” treatment. However, there is other drama from season 5 that the show could revisit, including Izzy and Stacy’s breakup and Lydia’s pre-show relationship with Uche.

