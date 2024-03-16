Three 'Love Is Blind' will compete on season 2 of Netflix's 'Perfect Match,' which premieres this summer.

Second time’s a charm? Three Love Is Blind alums are getting another chance at finding love on reality TV. Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier, and Izzy Zapata have signed on for Perfect Match Season 2.

Three ‘Love Is Blind’ alums to appear in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2

[L-R] Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier, and Izzy Zapata of ‘Love Is Blind’ | Netflix © 2023

Netflix revealed the Perfect Match casting news during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, which dropped March 13.

“I had so much fun being a part of season 1,” Love Is Blind and Perfect Match host Nick Lachey said. “It’s really exciting to have you be a part of season 2.”

“Out of the pods annnnnnnd back on netflix! Micah, Jess and Izzy are on the new season of PERFECT MATCH! coming this summer,” the official Love Is Blind Instagram account confirmed in a post.

Who are Jess, Izzy, and Micah?

Jess, 29, appeared in Love Is Blind Season 6, where she was in a love triangle with Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell. After the show, she was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, Page Six reported. Harry is also rumored to be part of the Perfect Match Season 2 cast, though that has not been confirmed.

Izzy, 31, was part of Love Is Blind Season 5. He made it all the way to the altar with Stacy Snyder, but she backed out at the last minute, saying they needed more time to work on their relationship. Stacy recently went public with her new man, Married at First Sight Season 13 alum Ryan Ignasiak.

Micah, 28, appeared in Love Is Blind Season 4. She got engaged to Paul Peden in the pods, but he said no on their wedding day.

How does ‘Perfect Match’ work?

Perfect Match premiered on Netflix in February 2023. The first season of the show brought together singles from other unscripted series on Netflix, including Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, Selling Tampa, Sexy Beasts, and Twentysomethings: Austin.

The cast – including Francesca Farago, Bartise Bowden, and Joey Sasso – was dropped in a tropical paradise and challenged to find love. Couples had to prove their compatibility through various challenges, with the winners getting to control which new singles entered the house and breaking up couples they didn’t like. Anyone who wasn’t paired up has to leave the villa. In the end, one couple – Dom Gabriel from The Mole and Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot to Handle – was deemed the perfect match and declared the winner.

Love Is Blind Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

