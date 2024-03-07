Chelsea and Jimmy, AD and Clay, and Amy and Johnny were the only three 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 couples still together heading into the finale.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 finale is finally here. Episode 12 of the Netflix reality series saw the remaining three Charlotte couples preparing to make the decision of a lifetime. Would they say “yes” to marrying the person they met in the pods? Or would they back out at the last minute? Let’s just say that the drama that unfurled before and during the couples’ weddings was intense.

[Warning: The article contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind Season 6 finale.]

Chelsea and Jimmy

(L to R) Chelsea, Jimmy in season 6 of ‘Love is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Final decision: Broke up before the wedding

Love Is Blind’s previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Jimmy asking his fiancee Chelsea whether she really wanted to go through with the wedding. The finale opens with the second half of their tense conversation at the amusement park.

“I love you so much,” Jimmy says. But he can’t “get a grasp” of where Chelsea is at in terms of their relationship.

Chelsea’s response is reassuring. She says she thinks they can handle the hard times and that she can see a future with Jimmy. So far, so good. But then, Jimmy makes a bombshell announcement.

“I don’t want to go the altar,” he says. “I can’t.”

Chelsea is devastated. She accuses Jimmy of wasting her time and wonders if he always planned to say no. He says his feelings changed during their huge argument about him meeting up with a group of friends that included a woman he’d slept with in the past.

“That night was such a big step back that I cannot fathom marrying you after that,” Jimmy says.

AD and Clay

AD in season 6 of ‘Love is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Final decision: Clay says no at the altar after AD says yes

Amber Desiree “AD” and Clay are going forward with their wedding, despite Clay’s concerns that he might not have what it takes to commit to a marriage, especially given his father’s history of infidelity. Spoiler: He does not.

At the altar, AD calls Clay her “safe space” and her “home.” She also says she sees things in him that he doesn’t see himself. “I trust you,” she adds. “You put in the work.” She says “I do.”

But when the pastor asks Clay if he’ll take AD as his wife, his response is shocking.

“AD, I love you. I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say I do,” he says. “But I want you to know I’m rockin’ with you.”

“What the f*ck?” AD replies.

Back in the bridal suite, a devastated AD breaks down, wondering why she’s not enough as her family and friends try to comfort her. Meanwhile, Clay tries to explain his thinking to a producer. He says marriage is a “business decision” and claims he was worried they hadn’t discussed their finances. (Sure, Clay.) Oh, and he wasn’t “deeply in love” with AD.

After breaking AD’s heart at the altar, Clay goes to talk to her one-on-one, and somehow he manages to make himself look even worse. She’s in tears, and he just wants her to comfort him – even asking for a hug and then trying to kiss her – because he feels bad. He seems to think there’s still a chance they’ll be together after this debacle. She rightly calls him out for using her as a tool for his own emotional growth. “I feel like a sacrifice,” she says.

“I don’t see myself continuing to date him,” she tells a producer. “You don’t wanna pick me? Somebody else will. I’m done.”

Amy and Johnny

[L-R] Johnny, Amy in season 6 of ‘Love is Blind’ | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Final decision: Both said yes at the altar

Neither Chelsea and Jimmy nor AD and Clay got to yes. Is there any home for Love Is Blind Season 6’s final – and cutest – couple? Thankfully, yes. Amy and Jonny’s wedding is a much-needed palette cleanser after the two previous ugly breakups.

“I love your soul,” an emotional Amy tells Johnny at the altar. “I’m excited for what’s next.”

“I can’t wait,” he replies.

They both say “I do.” After the ceremony, they are clearly over the moon.

“I found my partner … I didn’t think I was gonna ever find her at all,” Johnny says.

“I’m so grateful to have found my person,” Amy says. “My husband!”

The weddings might be done, but the Love Is Blind drama is far from over. The Charlotte cast will reunite to rehash all this season’s drama at the upcoming reunion special. It drops Wednesday, March 13 on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.