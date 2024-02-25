The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 cast will come together for the first time since the weddings in this season's reunion episode, which releases on March 13.

Five couples made it out of the pods in Love Is Blind Season 6. But who will make it to the altar? And will anyone actually say “I do”? And what happens after the wedding day?

The honeymoon is barely over and one couple has already called it quits. Several others are on seriously shaky ground. Anything could happen between now and each pair’s wedding day, and while we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out, more drama is all but guaranteed. Given everything that’s already gone down – from Chelsea comparing herself to Megan Fox, to Matthew walking out on his dates, to Laura’s weird and uncomfortable “bean dip” comments – there will be plenty for the cast to rehash (and argue about) at the upcoming season 6 reunion, which will stream on March 13.

When is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 reunion on Netflix?

The Love Is Blind cast will hash out all their drama at the upcoming season 6 reunion. It will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. That’s one week after the season 6 finale on March 6.

Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed who will be onstage for the event, but we expect this season’s five couples will make an appearance: Jimmy and Chelsea, Kenneth and Brittany, AD and Clay, Johnny and Amy, and Jeramey and Laura. Other notable cast members may also be invited, including Jessica, Matthew, and Amber.

Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 reunion live?

L- R) AD, Chelsea, and Laura in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

No. The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion will not happen live. After the disastrous season 4 live reunion, which was beset by technical glitches, the show switched back to a prerecorded event.

Once again, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be on hand to host the season 6 reunion. They’ll quiz the Charlotte cast about this season’s twists and turns and give them a chance to share post-wedding updates. They and the cast will also discuss “secrets that have surfaced since the experiment concluded,” according to a press release from Netflix.

“America, and the world, will be watching,” Nick says in the reunion teaser (via YouTube).

“You know who has the best questions? The fans,” Vanessa says. “We want to know who you want to see invited to the reunion, and what questions do you want us to ask?”

Though the reunion won’t stream live, it will be taped in front of a live audience. Netflix promises “surprise guests” and answers to audience-submitted questions.

Just three episodes remain in Love Is Blind Season 6. Episodes 10-11 release on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The season finale drops on Wednesday, March 6.

