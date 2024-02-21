Jess says 'everything happened the way it was supposed to' on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6.

Jessica “Jess” Vestal walked away from her Love Is Blind experience still single, and she’s OK with that.

In season 6 of the Netflix reality show, the single mom was part of a love triangle involving herself, Jimmy Presnell, and Chelsea Blackwell. Jess didn’t hide her disappointment when Jimmy ended their relationship in the pods in order to pursue a romance with Chelsea, telling him that once he saw her in person, he’d wish he’d chosen differently. But she isn’t having any second thoughts about how she handled herself on the show, including her decision to hold off on telling the guys she was dating that she had a daughter.

Jimmy and Jess’s ‘Love Is Blind’ connection fizzled after he learned she was a mom

Jess, 29, made Love Is Blind history as the first single parent to appear on the show. But she didn’t want her status as a mom to overshadow her other attributes. On her first day in the pods, she told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that she planned to hold off on letting guys know she had a daughter so they could get to know the real her.

Jess later developed a connection with Jimmy, 28. But when she eventually revealed that she had a 10-year-old daughter, he was taken aback. Though he insisted that Jess being a mom wasn’t a “dealbreaker,” their connection fizzled as Jimmy focused more of her attention on Chelsea.

When Jess confronted him about his wavering attraction, he broke things off.

“I know that you’re already an incredible mother. You’re going to be an amazing wife for someone else,” he told her. “At this point, I love someone else.”

“​​You ruined this opportunity for me,” Jess replied. “I deserved so much more than what you’ve given me.”

Once Jimmy realized what he’d given up by choosing Chelsea over her, he was “going to choke,” Jess predicted.

“You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on,” she said.

Jessica doesn’t regret her behavior on ‘Love Is Blind’

Would Jess and Jimmy’s connection have flourished if she’d told him from the start that she was a mom? It’s impossible to say, but Jess isn’t second-guessing her choice to hold off on that big reveal.

“I have no regrets,” she recently told Today. “I really wanted to, like I said (on the show), give someone the opportunity to get to know me first and not lead with the fact that I’m a mother. Because although that is the most important part of who I am, it doesn’t define me.”

“I felt like I needed to give the men time and space to get to know other things about me before bringing that into the conversation,” she added.

As for her relationship with her romantic rival Chelsea, Jess insists there’s no bad blood. In a video posted to her Instagram story on Feb. 19, she said that she and her fellow Love Is Blind cast member “were very good friends in the pods and still are.”

Though she didn’t find the love of her life on the show, Jess wouldn’t change anything about her time on Love Is Blind.

“I gave it my all,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

