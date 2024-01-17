A new season of 'Love Is Blind' premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix. Meet the 30 Charlotte singles who are trying to find love in the pods.

Netflix is headed back to the pods. A new season of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 14, and the streamer has revealed the first look at the singles who’ve decided to take an unconventional approach to finding their lifelong partner.

Season 6 of the reality dating series takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Thirty men and women who are ready to “cut through the static of modern dating,” per Netflix, will “forge authentic relationships, sigh unseen” once they enter the pods. But the journey to happily ever after won’t be smooth, and the upcoming season of Love Is Blind will feature plenty of unexpected twists and shocking revelations.

Let’s meet the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast.

Alejandra, Amber, Amber Desiree, and Amy | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Alejandra, 28, is a financial consultant who says the key to her heart is honest communication.

Amber, 31, works in medical device sales. “The key to my heart is chicken fajitas,” she says.

Amber Desiree “AD”, 33, is a real estate broker. Why is she still single? She thinks it’s because she’s “too trusting.”

Amy, 28, is an e-commerce specialist. She’s searching for a creative partner to share her passions with.

Amy C., Ariel, Ashley, and Austin | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Amy C., 34, is a PR director looking for someone who makes her “feel safe and secure.”

Ariel, 32, a mortgage broker, is a “huge Adele stan.”

Ashley, 32, a nurse practitioner, “want[s] someone to pour into me and be genuine.”

Austin, 27, works in software sales and says the key to his heart is communication.

Ben, Brittany, Chelsea, and Clay | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Ben, 34, is a cloud solutions architect who says his best quality is his “curiosity of life.

Brittany, 25, is a senior client partner. “I’m keeping my standards high for the one who meets them,” she says.

Chelsea, 31, is a flight attendant and event planner. “I want to find someone who truly knows my soul,” she says.

Clay, 31, works in enterprise sales and is an entrepreneur who is on the hunt for a best friend.

Danette, Danielle, Deion, and Drake | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Danette, 33, a flight attendant, wants to find a partner who cheers her on.

Danielle, 30, works in corporate comms. She’s also in the Army Reserves. “I get down and dirty,” she says.

Deion, 27, works in software sales and can’t wait to invite his partner out dancing.

Drake, 32, is a video producer and is looking for someone who appreciates his creative side.

Jamal, Jeramey, Jessica, and Jimmy | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Jamal, 32, is a store director. “I create a warm space for the people I love,” he says.

Jeramey, 32, is in intralogistics. He wants to find someone who matches his energy.

Jessica, 29, is an executive assistant. She “can make a joke and laugh about almost anything,” she says.

Jimmy, 28, works in software sales and is focused on building a life for his future kids.

Johnny, Kenneth, Laura, and Mackenzie | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Johnny, 28, is a “very decisive” account executive. “If I decide to do something, I’ll do it,” he says.

Kenneth, 26, is a middle school principal. “I’ve made peace with my past and I’m ready to love again,” he says.

Laura, 34, is an account director. She says her worst habit is “seeking perfection.”

Mackenzie, 25, is a makeup artist. “I know who I am and I know what I want,” she says.

Matthew, Nolan, Sarah Ann, and Sunni | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Matthew, 37, is a senior financial advisor who says he tries to treat other people the way they deserve to be treated.

Nolan, 31, is a management consultant who hopes his future partner has a dad who golfs.

Sarah Ann, 30, is a customer support manager. She says her best quality is her ability to make people comfortable.

Sunni, 34, is a business analyst who knows her worth and wants to find someone who knows it too.

Trevor and Vince | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Trevor, 31, is a project manager who says his best quality is his financial intelligence.

Vince, 35, is a lawyer who says he’s “a sucker for that girl next door.”

Love Is Blind Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14 on Netflix. New episodes release weekly through March 6.

