Is love in the stars for these five 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 couples? Their zodiac signs could provide some clues.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 singles have made their choices. Thirty men and women from Charlotte, North Carolina, entered the pods hoping to find love. Ten walked away engaged to the person they hope is the love of their life. But are these new Love Is Blind couples truly compatible? Only time will tell, but if you’re a believer in astrology, their zodiac signs could offer a clue about their future.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6.]

AD and Clay

Clay and AD in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Initially, AD (aka Amber Desiree), 33, wasn’t impressed with Clay, 31, when they met in the pods. But when her conversations with Matthew went south, she turned her attention back to Clay, despite her fears he might be a player.

Will things work out between the real estate broker and the entrepreneur? She celebrated her birthday in early November, according to her Instagram, making her a Scorpio. Based on his Instagram, Clay, whose birthday is in early September, is a Virgo. Those two signs have the potential for a strong connection, so it just might work between these two.

Laura and Jeramey

Jeramey and Laura are one of Love Is Blind Season 6’s more low-key couples. Laura, a 34-year-old account director, formed a quick connection with Jeramey, who is 32 and works in intralogistics. They bonded over a shared commitment to cleanliness and a desire to create their own family traditions.

Laura, whose birthday is in early September according to her Instagram, is a Virgo. Jeramey’s star sign is a mystery.

Brittany and Kenneth

Kenneth and Brittany in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Brittany, a teacher, clicked with Kenneth, a middle school principal in the pods. She celebrated her 25th birthday in late August 2023, as she shared on Instagram. She’s a Virgo.

It’s not clear what Kenneth’s zodiac sign is, but what is obvious is that he and Brittany have a sweet connection that could blossom into a real romance.

Chelsea and Jimmy

Did Jimmy, 28, make the right choice when he proposed to Chelsea, 31? He also had a strong connection to Jessica, 29. But his concerns about becoming an instant dad to Jessica’s 10-year-old daughter combined with Chelsea’s comments about resembling Megan Fox ultimately pushed him toward Chelsea.

Unfortunately, Jimmy and Chelsea’s first look wasn’t as romantic as it could have been, with Jimmy admitting he considering backing out of the process before the big reveal. Will they be able to make it work? Jimmy is a Scorpio, while Chelsea’s birthday is in mid-October, making her a Libra. That’s an unlikely combination, according to astrology, though that doesn’t mean they won’t find lasting love. However, Jimmy might have had a stronger bond, astrologically speaking, with Jessica, who is a Capricorn.

Amy and Johnny

Amy, 34, and Johnny, 28, were the first couple to get engaged in the Love Is Blind pods. Things moved fast for the PR executive and account director after he let it slip that he loved her in episode 2. Sparks flew when they finally met in person, hopefully setting the stage for a lasting relationship.

According to her Instagram, Amy celebrated her 28th birthday on August 6, making her a Leo. Johnny’s birthday is December 11. He’s a Sagittarius. Both are fire signs, which could make them a successful, albeit combustible, pairing.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6 are now streaming. New episodes release Wednesdays on Netflix through March 6.

