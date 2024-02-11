Zack and Bliss and Brennon and Alexa from Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' are both expecting babies in 2024.

The Love Is Blind family is growing. Two couples who met on the popular Netflix reality series will welcome babies in 2024. Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski from season 4 and Alexa and Brennon Lemieux from season 3 are both expecting. They’ll be the first couples from the show to become parents.

Bliss and Zack were the first ‘Love Is Blind’ couple to announce baby news

Zach and Bliss from ‘Love Is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In November 2023, Bliss and Zack made Love Is Blind history when they announced she was pregnant with their first child.

The pair, who tied the knot in May 2022, were planning to start a family together. Still, when Bliss learned she was pregnant, it came as a bit of shock, she told People.

“We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise,” the mom-to-be said. “I had felt a little queasy … and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

Bliss and Zack’s baby is due in the spring of 2024. However, they’re keeping quiet about a specific due date.

“We’re keeping it private,” Zack explained to a curious fan on Instagram. “When the time comes we want the birth to be as peaceful as possible so we don’t want to add any mental stress to Bliss with an influx of questions when the due date comes.”

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 cast members Alexa and Brennon are also having a baby

Brennon and Alexa from ‘Love Is Blind’ | Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

The second Love Is Blind baby announcement came in January 2024, when season 3’s Alexa and Brennon revealed she was expecting a baby in the summer of 2024.

The happy news came after the couple spent many months of trying to get pregnant.

“We’ve been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked,” Alexa told People. “I was really nervous that maybe we’re never going to be able to have kids.”

Alexa and Brennon were getting ready to pursue IVF when they conceived, she shared.

“I stopped drinking, cut out caffeine. Was doing all the warming foods and acupuncture twice a week. I was doing everything I could,” she shared. “Then come November, I was like, it’s the holidays and I just want to give it a break. I’m so sick of it. It’s constant and I have to constantly think about this… And it worked.”

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix. Season 6 premieres Feb. 14.

