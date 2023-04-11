‘Love Is Blind’: Zack Reveals His Meeting With Bliss’ Dad Edited out Their Connection

The Love Is Blind Season 4 cast has talked about the show’s editing multiple times. Zack Goytowski revealed an important moment fans missed when he met Bliss Poureetzadi’s dad.

Zack meeting Bliss’ dad on ‘Love Is Blind’ was intense

Is this happily ever after for Bliss and Zack? pic.twitter.com/fvHLDL4kbV — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 4, 2023

A major factor in Zack’s decision to end things with Bliss was that he felt like her family wouldn’t approve of him. “Thank You, Next” showed him meeting her father, and it looked like his fear came to fruition.

Bliss’s father, Shah tried to find common ground with Zack. “I don’t know if you ever fish, but…” he asked.

“I’m not very skilled at fishing, unfortunately. But I’m always open to learning new things,” Zack replied.

“Do you golf?” Shah asked.

“No, not good at golfing either,” Zack admitted.

“Sports is not it,” Shah said. “Really? Alright.”

He asked about Zack’s history practicing law, and he shared his perspective on the justice system. “I don’t really have an opinion on that, honestly,” Shah replied.

The couple talked about falling in love in the pods. Shah said they would have challenges and pointed out how rushed the relationship is to marriage. He claimed Bliss was on the road to divorce by going through with this.

Zack says he did bond with Shah over sports

Bliss Poureetzadi, her father, Shah, and Zack Goytowski on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Zack shared a reel of him doing all kinds of athletic activities on Instagram. That included dancing, training in jiu-jitsu, exercising, doing water sports, and more. “Are nerds sexy?” he captioned the post.

“When Bliss’ dad asked if you were into sports, why did you say ‘no’?! You are ACTIVE and fit af!!! Can’t say the same about him…” someone commented.

“You only get to see part of the conversation. We actually did end up connecting on that. He’s a former veteran and was actually highly athletic before getting injured,” Zack replied.

“And Bliss dad said you are not in to sports [laughing emoji],” reads another comment.

“You only get to see part of the conversation. We actually did end up connecting a bit on the athletic side. He’s a former veteran and was actually highly athletic before getting injured,” he responded.

This isn’t the first time Zack called out the show’s editing. He previously addressed that his words were cut in the pods, and that led to accusations that he lied about writing a song.

Bliss’s dad found out later about their relationship

Bliss went home after the pods because Zack proposed to Irina [Solomonova]. She revealed if she told her family about what happened to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“So I’m pretty–I think maybe my mom and my siblings knew, but eventually, my dad found out kind of like how our story went,” she said. “But usually when things kind of, big things happen to me that like are causing me sadness, I kind of like go into myself, and I like process solo.”

“That’s very much how I deal with things,” she continued. “So I wasn’t talking about it too much, and it honestly wasn’t that much time between leaving the pods and then meeting up back up again.”

At least Zack was honest about their journey when he met the family. The finale will reveal how Shah acts on the wedding day and if they’ll get married.