‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Star Zack Gets a Sweet Note From His Sister – ‘He’s an Inspiration’

Love Is Blind Season 4 landed on Netflix on March 24 with a new cast of singles looking to find love. This time the show pulled the cast from the Seattle area, and five couples left the pods engaged, including Zack Goytowski. Zack’s faced several bumps in the road so far, but his sister, Alexa, recently shared a sweet note to her brother on social media.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-8.]

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Zack and Irina | Cr. Netflix

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 star Zack Goytowski broke off his engagement soon after proposing

In Love Is Blind Season 4, Zack developed strong feelings for two separate women in the pods – Bliss and Irina. Irina’s behavior in the women’s living quarters rubbed a few of the other contestants the wrong way, including Bliss. This quickly prompted fans to dub Irina as a “mean girl,” and Bliss even expressed his dislike for Irina to Zack by calling her “vicious.”

Regardless of Bliss’ warning, Zack chose to propose to Irina, who accepted. Things got off to a rocky start when Irina saw Zack for the first time and compared him to a “cartoon character.” During the couple’s trip to Mexico, Irina remained standoffish, and eventually, Zack pulled the plug on the relationship. However, after returning to the States, Zack sought out Bliss to tell her he made a mistake and ask him to give her another chance.

First comes love, then comes reality. Who's ready for a Season 4 like no other? Coming March 24. pic.twitter.com/NlBXeVqDui — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 8, 2023

Zack’s sister, Alexa, shared a sweet note about him on social media

During his time getting to know other singles in the pods on Love Is Blind, Zack shared some background information on his childhood and his mother. Zack’s mom worked as a stripper to help make ends meet, but the criminal defense attorney remembers times when his mom ran low on cash. Unfortunately, Zack’s mom died several years ago in a car accident due to another person drinking and driving. His story warmed the hearts of several fans, and the 31-year-old recently received even more love from his sister on social media.

On Facebook, Alexa shared photos of herself, Zack, and their mother. Along with the photos, she wrote, “For those of you who don’t know, Zack is my big brother, an uncle to my daughter. He’s an inspiration to me and many others. I just wanted to come on here and share a few photos of our beautiful mother. She was an amazing mother who raised us the best she could. She taught us to love unconditionally, always lend a helping hand, and to never judge other people.”

The images featured Zack and Alexa with their mother when they were children. Alexa also included a highway sign that honored their mom as well.

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast ? and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 fans came to Zack’s defense on social media after watching the first 5 episodes

After seeing how Irina treated Zack during Love Is Blind Season 4, fans quickly came to his defense online. His Instagram became flooded with comments from viewers showing support for him and sharing how his story about his childhood touched them.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for sharing your story with us! I know you will find love and happiness out there very soon— and it will be with somebody who will do more than just accept you, but will celebrate you! And honor the sacrifices your mother made for you, and the things you’ve been through. Cheers and blessings to your happiness!”

Another viewer added, “I feel for you and your story. I grew up in a similar situation, moving constantly and not even being able to afford McDonald’s, my Dad passed away and I know exactly what you mean by being on auto pilot. I hope for the best outcome for you in this situation.”

The rest of Zack’s story plays out in the remaining episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4, but it’s clear he already has plenty of fans on his side.