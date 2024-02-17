The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 couples have left the pods and are enjoying their honeymoon at the TRS Turquesa in Punta Cana.

The Love Is Blind cast is heading out of the pods and into the real world – sort of. Five couples got engaged in season 6 of the Netflix reality show. Now, they’re getting to know each other face-to-face on a romantic honeymoon at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 cast is honeymooning in the Dominican Republic

(L-R) Amy, Chelsea, Laura, and Jimmy in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Thirty singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, entered the pods in Love Is Blind Season 6. Ten of them walked away from their blind dating experience engaged. After their much-anticipated first looks, the five couples – Amy and Johnny; AD and Clay; Kenneth and Brittany; Chelsea and Jimmy; and Laura and Jeramy – jetted off to celebrate their engagements in style. The trip gives the couples a chance to relax and get to know each other better before they return home to their regular lives and begin to prepare for their weddings.

In past seasons, Love Is Blind couples have honeymooned in several popular resort destinations on Mexico’s east coast, including Playa Del Carmen, Cancun, and Akumal. (In season 3, cast members spent their vacation in Malibu because of the pandemic.) For season 6, the show is shaking things up a bit by sending the couples to the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ couples are staying at the TRS Turquesa in Punta Cana

(L-R) AD and Clay in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

In episode 5, the Love Is Blind Season 6 couples arrived at the luxurious TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana. The five-star, all-inclusive, adults-only resort promises “an indulgent stay with endless relaxation and exclusive entertainment.”

The hotel, which is located within a larger resort complex, features beachside, poolside, and swim-up rooms. All guests enjoy dedicated butler service and 24/7 in-room dining. During their stay, they can dine at dozens of restaurants offering Indian, Japanese, Italian, French, Mexican, and other cuisines.

Guests at the TRS Turquesa can sweat it out in fitness classes (including yoga, aqua fitness, and pole dancing), take in a live music or theater performance, relax at the spa, or try their luck in the on-property casino. Specialized experiences include romantic, candlelit dinners on the beach, rose petal room decoration, floating breakfasts, customized cakes, and more.

The TRS Turquesa has 4½ stars on Tripadvisor. Past guests said staying at the hotel was an “awesome experience” and praised the friendly staff and attentive service, peaceful atmosphere, and delicious food.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes release weekly on Wednesdays through March 6.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.