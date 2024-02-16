Amber from 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 addressed the situation between her, AD, and Matthew and her decision to leave the show early.

Amber Grant stands by her decision to remove herself from the conversation. The Love Is Blind Season 6 cast member walked off the Netflix show in episode 2 after she discovered that she and another woman, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, had ended up in a love triangle with Matthew Duliba.

Matthew’s behavior in the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods rubbed Amber the wrong way

Matthew in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6 dropped on Netflix on Feb. 14. Matthew, 37, immediately emerged as one of the quirkier cast members. The senior financial advisor walked out on women mid-conversation, squirmed when he was asked to talk about himself, and came to his dates armed with a lengthy list of questions for his potential partners.

Despite his odd behavior, Matthew connected with two women: Amber, 31, who works in medical device sales, and AD, 33, a real estate broker. AD in particular was willing to look past Matthew’s sometimes cold demeanor to get to know him better. But things took a turn when she and Amber started comparing notes on their dates with Matthew.

“What I did not tell you is that everything you said to me today, he said to me yesterday,” AD revealed to Amber.

During one of their pod dates, Matthew had talked to AD about her dad and wanting to ask him for her hand in marriage. He also hinted they should leave the show early. The problem? He’d had almost the exact same conversation with Amber.

“That makes me feel icky because he did the same thing to me,” Amber said. “He was like, ‘I can tell how important family is to you and if I can’t call your dad, I won’t… Like, we’ll leave.’”

“Now I feel like a dick,” she added. “I’m so sorry.”

Amber says she won’t tolerate disrespect

Amber and AD in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Matthew’s weird behavior left Amber stunned.

“What the actual f*ck is wrong with men?” she asked.

“It’s just like, I don’t know,” she added. “I think it’s time to bow out.”

After Amber’s premature departure from Love Is Blind, AD had one more tense conversation with Matthew. Unfortunately, he seemed more concerned with how he’d be perceived when the show aired than with AD’s feelings.

“You know, America, they do love a good underdog. And they do love comebacks. I think I now got the entire country of America on my side,” Matthew said as AD rolled her eyes.

Unsurprisingly, Matthew wasn’t able to salvage his relationship with AD. As he returned to the men’s quarters, he also announced his decision to leave the pods early.

“I’m gonna go get Amber,” he said.

It’s not clear if Matthew and Amber ever reconnected outside of the pods. But after the new season of Love Is Blind premiered, she said she was confident in her decision to take herself out of the process.

“One of the most respectable contestants in the show so far. You were disrespected and dipped immediately,” one person commented on Amber’s Instagram.

“Thank you!” Amber replied. “One thing us girls will not tolerate is disrespect!”

Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6 are now streaming. New episodes release Wednesdays on Netflix through March 6.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.