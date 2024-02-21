Can't get enough 'Love Is Blind' drama? Here's where to follow the main season 6 cast members on social media.

Love Is Blind is back on Netflix. For season 6, the popular reality show headed to Charlotte, North Carolina. Thirty singles entered the pods in the hopes of finding their forever person, and 10 walked away engaged. But will the love last once they return to the real world? We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out. In the meantime, if you’re eager to learn more about the core Love Is Blind Season 6 cast members, here’s where to find them on Instagram.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-9.]

Amy and Johnny

[L-R] Amy, Johnny | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Amy, 28, and Johnny, 28, were the first couple to get engaged in this season of Love Is Blind. Sparks flew when they met face-to-face for the first time, hopefully setting the stage for a lasting relationship.

Follow Amy on Instagram at @amytiffany and TikTok at @amytiffanyy. Follow Johnny on Instagram at @johnny__mcintyre and TikTok at @johnny__mcintyre.

Brittany and Kenneth

[L-R] Brittany, Kenneth | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Brittany, 25, and Kenneth, 26, fell hard for each other in Love Is Blind Season 6. Brittany, a senior client partner, and Kenneth, a middle school principal, bonded over their shared values and losing a parent at a young age. Unfortunately, the honeymoon was short-lived. Their connection fizzled when they returned home, leading to a breakup.

Find Brittany on Instagram at @brittanymills123 and TikTok at @bmills123. Kenneth’s Instagram is @watch_kenn. He’s on TikTok at @watch_kenn.

Chelsea and Jimmy

[L-R] Chelsea, Jimmy | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

It wouldn’t be Love Is Blind without a love triangle. Chelsea, 31, a flight attendant and event planner, was drawn to both Jimmy, 28, and Trevor, 31. Meanwhile, Jimmy had feelings for both Chelsea and single mom Jessica, 29. Ultimately, Chelsea and Jimmy ended up together. But conflict on the honeymoon, Chelsea’s insecurity, and Jimmy’s insensitive remarks point to major trouble in paradise for this pair.

In a post on her Instagram, @chelseadblackwell, Chelsea has opened up about her experience getting “dragged” by Love Is Blind fans. She’s also on TikTok at @chelseadblackwell. Jimmy is on Instagram at @jimmypresnell and TikTok at @jimmypresnell2.

AD and Clay

[L-R] AD, Clay | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Clay and Amber Desiree, aka “AD,” weren’t an obvious match in the pods. While he was into her, she was initially more drawn to Matthew. But when AD, 33, heard about Matthew’s sketchy comments to another woman, she reconsidered Clay, 31, to whom she got engaged. Clay and AD have a strong physical connection, but is he mature enough for marriage? His comments to AD about wanting her to get her pre-baby body back, pronto, were they ever to have kids were also a major red flag.

AD’s Instagram is @amberdesiree. She’s also on TikTok at @itsamberdesiree. You can follow Clay on Instagram at @grave_sande and TikTok at @grave_sande.

Jeramey and Laura

[L-R] Jeramey, Laura | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Jeramey, 32, and Laura, 34, bonded in the pods over their shared obsession with cleanliness. But life got messy for this Love Is Blind couple once they were back in the real world. Jeramey met up with Sarah Ann, one of his other pod connections, and stayed out until 5 a.m., which predictably didn’t go over well with Laura. Meanwhile, Laura nitpicked Jeramey’s fashion sense and lack of a college degree.

Jeramey’s Instagram is @lutinskij. Laura is on Instagram at @looo_bear and TikTok at @looo_bear.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-9 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes release weekly on Wednesdays through March 6.

