Jessica Vestal recently opened up about what her daughter said about the cast-member her mother quickly bonded with in the show.

Love Is Blind season 6 star Jessica Vestal brought high hopes with her when she met her castmates and potential suitors. Her situation was very unique from the rest of her crew, as she wasn’t just looking for a husband, but a father.

Jessica’s daughter Autumn was a running theme during her dramatic chapter on the reality show. And while Jessica was searching for love, her daughter was watching alongside the show’s large audience to watch it all unfold.

What Jessica’s daughter thought about her mom being on the show

Jessica Vestal in an episode of Love Is Blind. Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

This article contains potential spoilers for Love Is Blind season 6

Jessica made her mission statement as early as the show’s first episode. In a tearful admission, she confided that her journey for love was as important to her as it was for her daughter. The executive assistant wanted her daughter to see her happy, and happiness meant settling down with a compatible partner. As is the case with a few contestants, she hoped Love Is Blind would lead to a successful marriage.

It’s still unclear how many of the show’s male cast she might’ve formed a connection with. But the furthest she’d gotten was with Jimmy, a software executive from a small town. Despite the strong start in their relationship, things cooled down slightly after Jessica brought up her daughter. But Jimmy would later seem okay with Jessica’s reveal.

Although they maintained good chemistry throughout the show, Jessica and Jimmy would later part ways. And it seemed that Jessica having a daughter may have played a role in Jimmy’s inability to commit after all. Jimmy would end up with another contestant, and Jessica would be one of the many Love Is Blind stars who left the series alone.

In the heat of the moment, an upset Jessica chastised Jimmy for his indecisiveness, as she felt she’d been strung along on bad faith. She also warned that Jimmy would “choke” when he saw what he missed out on. But some time after the show, a much calmer Jessica recently confided that she harbored no ill will towards Jimmy. She even understood where he came from.

“Obviously, I would’ve preferred for him to welcome us both with open arms, but I knew that he, or anyone else, might need some time to process that,” she told People. “And he did. And he came back the next day, and he was like, ‘I actually love that,’ and we had more conversations about Autumn and what the dynamic of our relationship would be like with her in it. So, initially I let him take his time and I didn’t put it against him.”

Her daughter, Autumn, was one of millions who saw Jessica’s love story unfold. But the 10-year-old only offered some much needed words of encouragement to her mother.

“She’s very protective of me,” she said. “Her initial response was, ‘That’s his loss.'”

However, it was clear that it wasn’t easy for Autumn to watch her mother’s heartbreak.

“She’s an extension of me, she’s a chip off the old block,” she added. “So, she knows whatever is meant for me will be clear and evident and you shouldn’t have to wonder. If someone leaves you wondering where you stand with them, they’re not your person.”

Jessica claims she’s never spoken to Jimmy again after the show

It’s still unclear how Jimmy and Jessica might’ve reacted to each other in person. Love Is Blind season 6 hasn’t released the rest of its episodes yet, so fans have to wait slightly longer to see the aftermath. Jimmy decided to commit to Chelsea, another contestant who he formed a bond with. They and many of the other cast members will be heading to the Dominican Republic for the honeymoon. Jessica made it clear, however, that she never looked back after leaving the show.

“I said my piece … it’s weird. It was like a flood of emotions. I was heartbroken, but I also had a sense of peace. I knew that it wasn’t meant to be. I think he and I came to that understanding at probably the same time that we weren’t meant for each other. So, no, I never had an afterthought about it,” she said.