Why George Harrison Said Queen Elizabeth II’s Niceness ‘Made It Worse Somehow’

George Harrison wasn’t overly fussed about his country’s monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II. He cared much more about the only figure above her, God. However, that doesn’t mean the former Beatle disliked the queen. He thought she was a very nice lady, but her niceness “made it worse somehow.”

Queen Elizabeth II | Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

George Harrison didn’t understand why Queen Elizabeth II gave The Beatles MBEs

In June 1965, The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, told them the queen was awarding them MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

According to Beatles Bible, Harold Wilson, the prime minister, nominated The Beatles for the award. Many speculated Wilson selected the Fab Four to gain the support of younger voters.

Shortly after, The Beatles held a press conference about the award at Twickenham Film Studios, where they watched a rough cut of Help!

“We thought that MBE stood for Mr. Brian Epstein because we always sign his contracts because he’s our manager,” Paul McCartney joked.

The press asked why they thought they were getting the awards. They said they paid tons of taxes to the British government. Replying to whether or not they felt they deserved the MBEs, George said, “It’s not up to us to say that. The queen must have thought so, or she wouldn’t have given them to us, would she?”

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, George was confused by Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to give the band the MBEs. He told the press he “didn’t think you got that sort of thing, just for playing rock ‘n’ roll music.”

By 1965, The Beatles had done much more than play rock ‘n’ roll. They sparked a cultural movement, something even royalty couldn’t ignore. When asked what he’d do with his award, George said, “Hang it on the wall.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II is the First Monarch to Have a Funeral at Westminster Abbey Since 1760

George said Queen Elizabeth II’s niceness ‘made it worse somehow’

Throughout the 1960s, George’s allegiance to God and spirituality outshined his support of the monarchy. However, during a 1968 interview on KPPC-FM (per Harrison Archive), George said he liked Queen Elizabeth II. However, her niceness “made it even worse somehow.”

George said, “The queen’s all right though, actually. The queen’s, you know, it’s not, it’s different like the Prez over here, the Prez seems to be the heavy guy. Whereas the Queen just, like, goes around waving all the time.

“And, you know, it’s really her karma, her, you know, the fickle finger of fate pointed at her and she happened to, you know, she didn’t split and she had to go around waving. But she is, she’s a nice lady and that makes it even worse somehow.”

RELATED: George Harrison Said He Always Tried to ‘Be Straight’ With Bob Dylan Because He Was Always ‘Surrounded by a Tidal Wave of Bulls***’

The former Beatle once signed an autograph across the monarch’s face on a 10-pound bill

Throughout his life, George rarely spoke of Queen Elizabeth II. Despite his respect for her, he once defaced a banknote with her face on it.

In 2001, Billboard wrote, “The cab paused at a stop light at Piccadilly Circus, immediately opposite a massive Tower Records window display for the impending release of the previously unissued radio performance album, ‘The Beatles: Live at the BBC.’

“A large crowd was clustered before the imposing promotional product presentation, oblivious to the former ‘Fab’ staring at their backs from a cab window 10 feet away.

“‘Well, look,’ Harrison said, chuckling softly as he pointed to the huge sepia photo blow-ups of the four early-60s Beatles in dark suits and overcoats as they ambled outside the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Company. ‘Isn’t that my old band?’

“Hearing this, the cabbie cocked his head to get a good look at Harrison and gasped. Struck by the drama of the moment, the driver asked his famous fare to autograph a £10 note.

“‘Oh!’ Harrison said with an impish grin as he took the bill from the hack. ‘Would I do that to the Queen?’ Then he signed his name across the likeness of Elizabeth II and handed it back.”

In 2001, George reportedly denied an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II. Friend Ray Connolly thinks George was offended by receiving an OBE, not a knighthood. George’s ex-bandmates later received the honor; Paul in 1997; Ringo in 2018. It’s unlikely George would’ve cared about an OBE or a knighthood.

All he needed was the validation of God, but that was nothing against the queen.

RELATED: George Harrison Initially Turned Down His 1991 Japanese Tour With Eric Clapton