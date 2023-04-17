How George Harrison’s ‘Got My Mind Set on You’ Compares to the Original Song

TL;DR:

George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set on You” is a cover of an R&B song with Caribbean elements.

George’s cover is poppier, more chipper, and more repetitive than the original tune.

“Got My Mind Set on You” became a No. 1 single in the United States.

George Harrison | Aaron Rapoport / Contributor

George Harrison‘s “Got My Mind Set on You” is a cover of James Ray’s “I’ve Got My Mind Set on You.” While one song is based on the other, they are actually very different. For example, one is a pop-rock song and the other is not.

George Harrison’s ‘Got My Mind Set on You’ may not exist without a vacation

According to the book George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters, George visited the United States for the first time in 1963. There, he went to a music store and purchased an electric guitar. He also bought a copy of “I’ve Got My Mind Set on You.” He wouldn’t put out a cover of the song until 1987.

The two songs are like night and day. Ray’s version opens with some ominous horns that have no parallel in George’s tune. Ray’s song has R&B and Caribbean elements while George’s is a pop-rock track. In addition, the cover removes some lines about bad luck, making it much more chipper than its predecessor.

Why George Harrison’s song is a lot more repetitive than the original by James Ray

George also made his cover more repetitive than the original version. For example, “I’ve Got My Mind Set on You” has the line “I’ve got my mind set on you / I know what I’ve got to do.” George changed this to “I got my mind set on you /I got my mind set on you.” George’s version is both more obnoxious and more memorable.

“I’ve Got My Mind Set on You” also has some memorable female backing vocals. They almost sound ghostly. George’s song removes these vocals, and therefore becomes more conventional. Gorge’s “Got My Mind Set on You” is arguably the poppiest song he ever released. With that in mind, it’s shocking he wasn’t even remaking a pop song!

How ‘Got My Mind Set on You’ performed on the charts internationally

“I’ve Got My Mind Set on You” never charted. Meanwhile, “Got My Mind Set on You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week, becoming the former Beatle’s final No. 1 hit. It stayed on the chart for a total of 22 weeks — more than any of George’s other singles. The tune appeared on the album Cloud Nine. That album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and lasted on the chart for 31 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Got My Mind Set on You” reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom, staying on the chart for 15 weeks. Meanwhile, Cloud Nine reached No. 10 there and remained on the chart for 23 weeks.

“I’ve Got My Mind Set on You” and “Got My Mind Set on You” are very different songs but they’re both extremely catchy.