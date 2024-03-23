Edward Herrmann's widow has sold the Connecticut home she shared with the late actor nearly a decade after his death from brain cancer.

Edward Herrmann, the actor who portrayed Richard Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, died in 2014, but the home he loved so much was just sold by his widow nearly a decade after his passing. The sprawling Connecticut compound Herrmann called home was listed for sale in December 2023, but the final sale just went through.

Edward Herrmann’s Connecticut home has been sold

Edward Herrmann’s Salisbury, Connecticut, home officially has a new owner. The sale went through on March 20, and the new owner will enjoy six spacious bedrooms, a vintage kitchen, and a sprawling library. The property is situated on several acres of land not far from the town center.

Edward Herrmann | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While the home languished on the market for several months, it has officially been sold. The house was initially listed for $2.7 million. The price was slashed in February to $2.4 million. Still, the lowered price wasn’t enough to entice a new owner, but clearly, there was some room to negotiate. According to CT Insider, the new owner agreed to pay Herrmann’s estate $1.9 million for the property. It is unclear what the new owner plans for the home.

Edward Herrmann reportedly loved his Connecticut estate

Herrmann’s widow, Star Herrmann, kept the house in the family following her husband’s 2014 death. It is unclear if Star continued to live in the home or if she merely held onto it.

If she did continue to live in the house, it’s completely understandable. Salisbury, Connecticut, has the same cozy, small-town vibe of Stars Hollow. The town of 3,000 is quaint and quirky and has small businesses that could easily be swapped out for Stars Hollow’s beloved stores and eateries.

Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, Connecticut | Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

According to several sources, Herrmann loved being home in Connecticut so much that he ensured he held a guest role on Gilmore Girls instead of being a main cast member. Valerie Campbell, the key set costumer on Gilmore Girls, once explained that Herrmann remained a guest star because it gave him more flexibility to spend time back home on the East Coast while still working on the show. Gilmore Girls was filmed on a Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

Herrmann purchased the property in 1996 for $650,000. Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 and was canceled in 2007. Following the end of the series, Herrmann returned to Connecticut to spend more time with his family.