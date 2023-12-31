Edward Herrmann played a character that lived in Connecticut, and when he was done acting, he retreated to his own Connecticut estate. It's for sale.

Edward Herrmann’s estate in Salisbury, Connecticut, is officially for sale. Herrmann, who died in 2014, moved to Salisbury, Connecticut, in 1996, four years before he landed his role as Richard Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. While he filmed all seven seasons of the series in California, he always returned to Salisbury during the show’s hiatus. He retreated to the small town after its cancelation in 2007. According to property records, the home is still owned by Herrmann’s widow, Star Herrmann. It’s unclear if she’s been living in the house since her husband’s death in 2014.

Edward Herrmann’s Connecticut estate is for sale

Edward Herrmann’s beloved Connecticut property was officially listed for sale on Dec. 18. According to ERA Realty, the home, situated on several acres of land, offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a massive second-story library with reading rooms. A formal dining room, entertaining spaces, and a vintage kitchen are spread across over 6,000 square feet of living space. The property also offers a large guest house and an expansive garage. The garage once housed Herrmann’s classic car collection. The home was listed for $2.7 million.

Edward Herrmann | Robin Marchant/Getty Images

It is unclear why Herrmann’s widow has opted to list the property for sale now, almost exactly nine years after the celebrated actor’s death. While Star Herrmann also acted in several projects, she has opted to stay out of the limelight since her husband’s death. Herrmann died on Dec. 31, 2014, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He was 71. Herrmann had been receiving treatment for brain cancer at the renowned hospital. Before his tragic death, Herrmann had amassed over 100 acting credits. He won one Tony Award and one Emmy Award during his career.

Salisbury, Connecticut, is a lot like Stars Hollow

The town that Edward Herrmann began calling home years before he took on the role of Hartford native Richard Gilmore is surprisingly similar to Stars Hollow, Connecticut. While the TV town doesn’t actually exist, show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino did base the fictional hamlet on a series of communities in Connecticut. Washington Depot, Connecticut, was the primary inspiration for Stars Hollow. Still, Edward Herrmann’s home of Salisbury, Connecticut, would have been a solid stand-in.

Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, Connecticut | Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

With a population of just over 3,000 people, Salisbury has the cozy, small-town feel that made Stars Hollow such a comforting sight on TV screens for Gilmore Girls fans. The town doesn’t have a downtown exactly like Stars Hollow, but it comes close. The town boasts plenty of small businesses, including a food market that resembles Doose’s Market. The small village even has an inn similar to the one Lorelai Gilmore worked in.