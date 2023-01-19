‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Scrapped Olivia Rodrigo Reference

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 has been out on Netflix for a few weeks now, and many fans are anxiously awaiting news of season 3. In the meantime, series creator Sarah Lampert has kept fans fed with several Ginny & Georgia behind-the-scenes videos, photos, and cast interviews. Her most recent share was footage from the first take of a scene from season 2 episode 2, featuring a scrapped Olivia Rodrigo lyric. Read more about the footage below.

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker and Antonia Gentry as Ginny in a behind-the-scenes photo of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ is filled with pop culture references

Ginny & Georgia has become known for including jokes that tie in pop culture moments and other movies or TV shows. Season 2 featured nods to early 2000s teen favorites (a crack about Keith Mars in Veronica Mars or a callback to Hot Topic), TikTok trends (the viral “Peaches” dance), and important pieces of literature (Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider). Episode 9, in its entirety, was an ode to Quentin Tarantino, featuring the director’s non-linear storytelling style and a play on Kill Bill in its title, “Kill Gil.”

However, not every pop culture moment in Ginny & Georgia has been well-received. The show was met with backlash in 2021 for a Taylor Swift joke — “you got through men faster than Taylor Swift” — and an angry response from the singer herself.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted. “How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.”

‘Ginny & Georgia’ behind-the-scenes clip reveals an Olivia Rodrigo lyric that didn’t make it in

Ginny & Georgia bts on film ? (1/4) pic.twitter.com/OxtoPn4DgS — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) January 11, 2023

Lampert took to her official Ginny & Georgia behind-the-scenes Instagram page on Jan. 18 to share a video from season 2 filming. The clip was the first take of Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) return to Wellsbury High, where Maxine (Sara Waisglass) chatted with her friends in the hallway. Max walked into the scene and collapsed on the floor, talking about being resurrected as a zombie before venting about a review of the school’s musical.

Ginny walked past her former friends at the end of the scene. Max instructed everyone to ignore her, prompting someone to say, “Damn, it’s brutal out here.” As Olivia Rodrigo fans know, this was a lyric to the song “Brutal” on her Sour album.

Many fans in the comments expressed disappointment that the lyric didn’t make it to the final version of the scene.

“Wish the Olivia Rodrigo reference made it to the show,” one user wrote.

“Should’ve kept the iconic line from Olivia’s brutal,” another person added.

Is there a season 3 of ‘Ginny & Georgia’?

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to officially renew Ginny & Georgia Season 3. However, the creators have spoken confidently about their plans for the show’s future. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Debra J. Fisher shed some light on the renewal process.

“[Netflix waits] 30 days to get all the numbers in before we have a talk. What’s great is that we all have TVs and we can see that we’re number one. I think Netflix did tell us we’re number one in 84 countries and that was a few days ago, so maybe more,” Fisher said. “I will say that certainly bodes well for us in 30 days if that keeps going the way that it is. But Netflix’s policy is they wait 30 days to see all the data, and then fingers crossed, they will give us a season 3.”

Ginny & Georgia is now streaming on Netflix.