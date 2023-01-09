Is ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Renewed for Season 3?

Netflix series Ginny and Georgia just returned for season 2, and the stakes have gotten higher for the series’ leads, especially after the finale. With the second outing ending on a huge cliffhanger for Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), fans are understandably eager for Ginny and Georgia Season 3. But has Ginny and Georgia been renewed for more episodes on Netflix?

‘Ginny and Georgia’ is not renewed for season 3 yet

Sadly, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is not yet confirmed by Netflix. As of this writing, fans are still waiting for news of a third-season renewal. And it could be a while before Netflix makes an announcement. After all, Ginny and Georgia Season 2 premiered on Jan. 5.

Although Netflix has no set timeline for announcing renewals, the streamer typically takes early viewership numbers into account before deciding on the future of its series. Even its recent hit, Wednesday, wasn’t renewed for season 2 until it had been out for more than a month. It’s likely Netflix won’t reveal the future of Ginny and Georgia until its first-month data comes in. Even then, it could take longer.

Fortunately, the ending of Ginny and Georgia sets the stage for more episodes. So, it seems fans are just waiting on Netflix’s decision at this point.

The ending of ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 sets up more episodes

Although Ginny and Georgia Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed, the ending of season 2 makes it clear that the writers have more story to tell. It all comes down to Netflix’s choice to renew or cancel the series. And despite Netflix’s reputation for ending its shows prematurely, Ginny and Georgia remains one of the platform’s more popular releases.

The end of Ginny and Georgia Season 2 sees Georgia’s crimes finally catching up to her, with the police arresting her for murder in the middle of her wedding. It’s not the happy conclusion the characters were expecting, and such a development will bring drastic changes to the Millers’ lives. Sadly, it’ll probably be a while before we know how things play out for them.

If season 3 does happen, it could take a while to debut

If Netflix does greenlight Ginny and Georgia Season 3, it will likely be a while before fans see it. Season 1 was followed by a two-year wait before season 2 debuted. And considering the cast and crew would need to film and edit season 3 after Netflix’s renewal notice, we could see a similar break between seasons 2 and 3.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for news of a renewal for Ginny and Georgia Season 3 before speculating about a release date. Hopefully, fans will get an update soon.

