‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Hits Different

The peaches are headed back to Netflix, but Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will hit differently. The highly binge-able series follows mother/daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and they find their footing in their new neighborhood of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

Season 1 followed the pair as they settled into their new life. However, Georgia’s past might catch up with both of them.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 | Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 begins where Season 1 ended

At the end of Ginny & Georgia Season 1, Ginny put together the pieces of her mother’s past and decided the truth wasn’t something she was willing to live with. Now, Season 2 will pick up where the first season ended.

‘We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off,” series creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert told Tudum. “We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger.” She added,

We spent all of Season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places. So, we wanted to honor that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.

Season 2 hits different

Fans were absolutely mesmerized by the first season of Ginny & Georgia. However, Season 2 will be even more iconic.

“Just when you thought you knew what to expect from Ginny & Georgia, season two is going to surprise you,” Lampert and showrunner Debra J. Fisher explained to Glamour. “The stakes are higher and our characters are stripped down to really raw places. We have character pairings you wouldn’t expect, new relationships, and twists and turns you won’t see coming. Season two just hits different.”

Speaking of hitting differently, Ginny and Georgia’s once tight-knit relationship will never be the same.

Georgia is pissed at the beginning of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

Since the first season, fans have been learning much more about Georgia’s past and some of the actions she’s taken to give her children the life she never had. Therefore, when she returns home from Paul’s (Scott Porter) reelection celebration to find her children gone and her wolfsbane plant burnt to a crisp in her fireplace, she’s enraged.

“That moment is one of the most powerful moments for Georgia,” Fisher explained to Tudum. “Typically, she’s all that southern charm and warmth on the outside and hiding her true darker self from everyone, especially Ginny. Georgia discovering the wolfsbane in the fireplace reveals one of her darkest secrets. Ginny now knows the truth — that she’s a murderer. But for Georgia, for better or worse, at her core, she will do anything for her kids. So, we felt it was one of the most powerful ways we could see that reaction we were craving.”

Georgia’s irritation and anger toward Ginny will linger over the course of the season.