Here's what a body language expert observed Kim Kardashian do on the red carpet when she arrived at the Met Gala to assert her "power."

One of the most talked about looks at the 2024 Met Gala was Kim Kardashian‘s custom Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano. While the dress was stunning, fans weren’t sure why Kardashian was trying to cover it with a sweater. Social media lit up with speculation about why the reality star held a cropped gray cardigan over the top part of her metallic dress. Some theorized that the dress may have ripped just before she stepped on the carpet, so she had no choice but to borrow someone’s sweater to cover it during her big arrival.

Her disappearing waistline was also a hot topic on X (formally Twitter) with several users concerned about her health. But the KKW Beauty founder explained in a video as she got ready for the event that the corset was part of her whole look and called breathing “an art form.”

While fans were split on what they thought of Kardashian’s look, a body language expert noticed that she did something that showed she loved it and thought “everyone should bow down to her.”

Expert reveals what Kim Kardashian did to signal her ‘power’ on the red carpet

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton analyzed Kardashian’s demeanor on the Met red carpet and revealed what she did to show she’s “powerful.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo: “Kim always carries herself with confidence and strength. She placed one of her hands over her stomach, and the other was positioned behind her — which tells us she knows the power she has and she wants everyone to bow down to her. Kim feels bold and daring. It tells us she’s reached a new level in her confidence. There are also times where we see her smiling for the cameras as she’s followed around, which was all genuine.”

Which Kardashian-Jenner didn’t want to be the center of attention

Stanton noted that like Kim, Mama Kris and Kylie Jenner really enjoyed their solo moments on the carpet as they wanted to be the center of attention.

“Kylie follows in Kim’s footsteps as she comes across as very confident and strong walking the carpet alone,” Stanton said. “She commands a lot of attention from everyone in the room as well as the photographers. She walks with a lot of strength and tells us she knows she’s important and brave. Being the center of attention doesn’t faze her as her facial expressions of joy tell us she enjoys the spotlight.”

The expert added that “Kris wanted to be the center of attention. Wearing white signifies that they want to stand out and have all eyes on them. She does tend to wear white a lot. It makes me believe Kris wants to create that image of appearing strong, independent, and liberated. Kris definitely feels powerful from the way she strutted the carpet. She took each step in her stride and commanded all attention from her presence.”

But it was a different story for Kendall Jenner, who Stanton observed looking like she “wanted to appear smaller” than the others.

He explained: “When Kendall was standing alone, she came across as shy and less confident than her family. I noticed her hands were by her side and one of her knees was tilted, which are both signals of wanting to take a step back and take any attention away from themselves — but take in everything else that was going on around her.

“Kendall wanted to make herself appear smaller than the rest of her clan. It tells us her nerves were at play, but she came across as more humble and grounded than Kim, Kris, and Kylie. She still has independence, but she feels stronger when someone is by her side.”

