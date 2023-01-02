How Many Episodes Are in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2?

Ginny & Georgia finally returns with season 2 on Netflix this week, bringing a new batch of episodes for fans to binge-watch. But exactly how long is the new season? Here’s a complete guide to the second installment, including the episode count, titles, runtimes, and more.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Sara Waisglass as Maxine in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Marni Grossman/Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 release date and time

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia first premiered in February 2021, so the second season has been a long time coming. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. In early December 2022, Netflix finally revealed the Ginny & Georgia Season 2 release date as Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

As always, Netflix will drop all the new episodes at once, so fans can watch at whatever pace they choose. Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will arrive on the streaming service at 12 a.m. PT. For viewers on the east coast, that will be 3 a.m.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 episode count, titles, and runtimes

Like season 1, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will have 10 episodes in total. According to What’s on Netflix, the episode runtimes range between 50 minutes and a little over an hour. The finale, for example, clocks in at a whopping 62 minutes, while episode 7 is the shortest at 52 minutes.

The episode titles don’t give too much away regarding the plot. However, despite the holidays being over, it looks like fans can expect Hanukkah and Christmas episodes! Another birthday celebration will also come up. Here is the full list of episodes with their official titles and runtimes:

Episode 1, “Welcome Back, B****es!” (54 minutes)

Episode 2, “Why Does Everything Have to Be So Terrible, All The Time, Forever?” (54 minutes)

Episode 3, “What Are You Playing at, Little Girl?” (55 minutes)

Episode 4, “Happy My Birthday To You” (57 minutes)

Episode 5, “Latkes Are Lit” (56 minutes)

Episode 6, “A Very Merry Ginny and Georgia Christmas Special” (54 minutes)

Episode 7, “We’re Going to Serenade the S*** Out of You” (52 minutes)

Episode 8, “Hark! Darkness Descends!” (60 minutes)

Episode 9, “Kill Gill” (59 minutes)

Episode 10, “I’m Not Cinderella” (62 minutes)

How to watch the new episodes of ‘Ginny & Georgia’

One week until Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres! pic.twitter.com/8Wwqx12KYX — Netflix (@netflix) December 29, 2022

Fans will need a subscription to Netflix in order to watch Ginny & Georgia Season 2. There are four plans available, with prices ranging from $6.99 per month for an ad-supported experience to $19.99 per month for no ads and premium viewing.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 picks up two weeks after the events of the season 1 finale. Fans will see Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) return to Wellsbury with her little brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), and face the fury of Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Ginny will struggle to cope with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer as she also attempts to rekindle her friendships. Here’s the full synopsis for season 2:

“How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres on Jan. 5 on Netflix.