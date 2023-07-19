The Prince and Princess of Wales have exhibited plenty of touchy-feely moments in the past several months.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been more affectionate to one another in public over the past year. A body language expert claims the “gorgeous” couple’s PDA has been inspired by none other than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s PDA at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023, in Egham, England | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA inspired by Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle says body language expert

Body language expert Louise Mahler believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inspired Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent PDA. Historically the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been affectionate toward one another, in stark contrast to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are more reserved.

On the morning show Sunrise, Kate and William’s displays of public affection were discussed. Mahler weighed in on the topic.

“Aren’t they gorgeous,” Mahler said? “I don’t think it’s new. I think it started last July [2022],” she assessed.

She continued, “I think it started with Meghan and Harry. They [William and Kate] probably felt, ‘We’ve got to start to show some affection as well.'”

“They also wanted to show that post-COVID, ‘we are allowed to touch one another again,’ Maher assessed. “We are allowed to embrace, and they’re doing it more now.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA is ‘magnificent’

Concerning body language, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA sends a clear signal to royal watchers. The couple are standing firm as the following key figures in the monarchy, the next king and queen of the United Kingdom.

Louise Maher was taken by the couple’s more relaxed moments as of late. Married for 11 years, the couple is more in tune with one another than ever before as they take on more royal duties, standing together as a family unit.

“I think it’s magnificent,” she continued. “I think it’s so wonderful. They’re beautiful.”

Kate Middleton was almost involved in a protocol break body language expert discussed

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

After analyzing the body language of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Louise Maher jumped to a similar topic. During a Wimbledon appearance, Kate Middleton appeared to pull back from tennis great Roger Federer’s attempt to welcome her with a kiss on the cheek.

Maher agreed that watching Kate pull back from a friendly peck may have had all to do with royal rules. “That had to do with protocol,” she believes.

The body language expert says the usually unflappable Kate Middleton is “never nervous.” She noticed that just before Federer tried to greet Kate with a kiss, he kissed his wife “so he had a bit of a rhythm going.”

Maher believes the tennis great “wasn’t thinking” and tried to personally greet the royal, which would have broken royal rules. “Interestingly, she [Kate] looked down as if to say, ‘I wish we didn’t have to do that,’ but we do.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are first in line for the throne behind King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. They are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.