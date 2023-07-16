Graham Nash said The Hollies played with The Beach Boys and were blown away by their harmonies. Nash said a Beach Boys song is one of his favorite tracks.

TL;DR:

Graham Nash said a Beach Boys song has incredible vocals.

He’s also a fan of the song’s arrangement.

The tune wasn’t huge at the time but now it’s really famous.

Graham Nash said The Hollies played a show with The Beach Boys and were blown away by their harmonies. Subsequently, Nash said a Beach Boys song is one of his favorite tracks. In addition, Nash revealed The Beach Boys had a huge impact on him and his contemporaries.

Graham Nash called 1 Beach Boys song ‘sophisticated and instantly impactful’

During a 2022 interview with Wilson’s website, Nash said he was first introduced to The Beach Boys when they played a show with The Hollies. “Their harmonic structure blew us away,” he said. “We were all pretty floored by the sound they had created. It was really something to hear. A new kind of sound that made you stop and take notice.”

Nash explained why he’s such a big fan of “God Only Knows.” “I think the combination of the musical arrangement with the incredible vocal sound of their combined voices created a remarkably sophisticated and instantly impactful song,” he recalled. “It’s just one of those songs that goes straight to the heart the first time you hear it, and every time after for that matter.”

Graham Nash revealed that he loved the album that the song came from

Nash revealed what he thought of the tune’s parent album, Pet Sounds, when it first came out. “I thought it was incredible,” he recalled. “It was one of those albums that pulled you in straight away. Start to finish it’s perfection.”

Nash revealed that Pet Sounds had an impact on the 1960s rock scene. “I think in a way that album set the bar higher for many of us as musicians,” he said. “It was a real testament to Brian’s true musical genius. It still is today. You can put that album on now and it sounds just as inspiring and fresh as it did when it came out.”

How The Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’ performed on the pop charts

“God Only Knows” reached No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for eight weeks. Considering how famous and acclaimed the tune is today, it’s surprising to think that it barely reached the top 40. Pet Sounds, wasn’t a big hit either. That record reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “God Only Knows” was a bigger hit in Nash’s native United Kingdom. There, the song reached No. 2 and lasted on the chart for 14 weeks. On the other hand, Pet Sounds peaked at No. 2 and remained on the chart for 39 weeks.

“God Only Knows” became a part of popular culture. Avant-garde musician Daniel Johnston put his spin on the track. In addition, “God Only Knows” appeared in the trailer for the horror film Lamb.

“God Only Knows” wasn’t one of The Beach Boys’ biggest songs in the United States but it impressed Nash.