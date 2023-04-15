‘Grantchester’ Season 8 Premiere Date, Cast, How to Stream, and More

PBS’s summer schedule is shaping up, and it’s looking very mysterious. In addition to the final season of Endeavour (which premieres June 18), viewers can also look forward to the season 8 premiere of Grantchester in July 2023.

‘Grantchester’ Season premieres July 9

We’re pleased to announce that Will and Geordie will be back on your screens this summer! Return to #GrantchesterPBS on July 9th with MASTERPIECE Mystery! on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/mF7cStcJkr — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) April 13, 2023

Grantchester Season 8 premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. The new season will have six episodes, with the final two installments airing back-to-back on Sunday, August 6.

Each new episode of Grantchester will also be available to stream online at PBS.org for 14 days, beginning the night it airs. PBS Passport members will be able to binge the entire season starting July 9.

Tom Brittney, Robson Green return for the new episodes of the PBS mystery series

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in ‘Grantchester’ on PBS (C) Kudos Film and TV Ltd

Both Tom Brittney (as Will Davenport) and Robson Green (as Geordie Keating) will be back for the latest season of the popular period mystery drama. Also returning will be Kacey Ainsworth as Geordie’s wife Cathy Keating and Charlotte Ritchie as Will’s new wife Bonnie.

“I’m absolutely chuffed that … I get to continue playing a character I adore so much,” Brittney told PBS. “To be part of a show as well-loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honor.”

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Will’s housekeeper Mrs. C (though it will be interesting to see what her role is now that Bonnie has taken up residence in the vicarage). Al Weaver is back as former curate Leonard Finch, as are Oliver Dimsdale as Leonard’s partner Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Mrs. C’s husband Jack Chapman. Guest stars for season 8 include Shaun Dingwall, Jeff Rawle, and Jemima Rooper.

What to expect from the new season of ‘Grantchester’ on PBS

Can't get enough of your beloved #GrantchesterPBS? We're thrilled to announce that there will be a Season 8! The cast is already back on set filming new mysteries for you ?️‍♂️ and read more to find out who is headed behind the camera to direct: https://t.co/UpeGELEsfG pic.twitter.com/Ts7088iFBB — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) August 11, 2022

In Grantchester Season 8, Will and Bonnie are settling into life as newlyweds after getting married in the season 7 finale. Meanwhile, Geordie and Cathy have found new contentment in their relationship after their difficult separation last season. But this is Grantchester, after all, so there is sure to be some murder and mayhem to through a wrench into the lives of the village’s crime-solving vicar and his detective friend.

In the season premiere, a young biker is found dead after a charity motorbike race, and Will and Geordie try to figure out who would want to kill a gifted young man.

In the remaining season 8 episodes, Will struggles with guilt after a fatal accident, Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead, and Geordie ends up on desk duty, which forces Larry (Bradley Hall) and Miss Scott (Melissa Johns) to take over a murder investigation. Finally, the episode description for the season finale reveals that Will and Bonnie are about to become parents, but that he’s MIA as she prepares to give birth.

