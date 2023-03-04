‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episode 13 Title Is Actually a Bible Verse Reference

Gunsmoke pulled inspiration from the original radio show on which it’s based. However, the writers also pulled from outside influences to push the Western television genre forward for audiences across the country. Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 13 has the title “Reed Survives,” which comes from a Bible verse, providing additional meaning to the story and its characters in its early years.

‘Gunsmoke’ gave meaning to the adult Western genre

Gunsmoke originally had its premiere on the radio in 1952 before Charles Marquis Warren adapted it into a television show in 1955. However, the creatives wanted to ensure that they avoided the Western tropes that plagued many television storytellings at the time. As a result, Gunsmoke became the successful adult Western that it dreamed to become.

James Arness’ lead character, U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, offered a twist to the Western hero. He only turned to violence when he had no other choice, but his approach to cleaning up crime occasionally put him at death’s door. As a result, Matt didn’t feel protected by the plot, leaving his closest friends frequently in fear for his life.

‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episode 13 title ‘Reed Survives’ comes from a Bible verse

Gunsmoke, "starring James Arness as Matt Dillion," premiered on this day in 1955. pic.twitter.com/KiRCCNoKy3 — DoYouRemember? (@DoYouRemember) September 10, 2020

Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 13, with the title “Reed Survives,” aired on Dec. 31, 1955. The episode name relates back to a conversation of dialogue that takes place in a barn. John Carradine’s Ephraim Hunt has a biblical reference to a reed in the wind to Matt, who responds, emphasizing the importance that it doesn’t break.

According to the official Gunsmoke fansite, the “reed swaying in the wind” was a direct reference to John the Baptist in Matthew 11:7, where Jesus said, “What did you go out into the wilderness to see? A reed shaken by the wind?”

Meanwhile, Matt’s response looked back to Matthew 12:20 – “A bruised reed shall he not break, and smoking flax shall he not quench, till he send forth judgment unto victory.”

“A bruised reed he will not break, and a smoldering wick he will not snuff out, till he has brought justice through to victory,” which goes back to Isaiah 42:3.

‘Gunsmoke’ set a record with 20 seasons

The Simpsons out-draw Gunsmoke pic.twitter.com/VSld8NLTqF — Matt Selman (@mattselman) April 28, 2018

Gunsmoke earned a record-breaking title after remaining on the air for 20 seasons. It enjoyed high consecutive ratings earlier in its run, although it became inconsistent in its later years. Nevertheless, Gunsmoke‘s ensemble cast and guest stars gave audiences a great amount of variety that carried the show.

It remains the longest-running Western television show, but it lost its title as the overall longest-running primetime, live-action show in 2019 to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. When it comes to most-scripted episodes, The Simpsons surpassed Gunsmoke in 2018.

Much like John Wayne represented the Western genre on the silver screen, Arness did the same with Gunsmoke for television. The series found biblical inspiration and beyond, exploring meaning that far exceeded the Western tropes that it sought to escape from its inception.