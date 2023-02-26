‘Gusmoke’ Season 1 Episode 1 Had a Major Easter Egg for Fans of the Original Radio Show

Gunsmoke became one of the most popular television shows of all time. The adult Western captured the hearts of people around the world thanks to its endearing cast of vibrant characters, as well as the world it built with Dodge City. However, the production didn’t forget its roots. The Gunsmoke series premiere had an Easter egg seen in the background that tipped its hat back at the original radio show.

‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episode 1 pits Matt Dillon against Dan Grat

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Ben Cooper as Breck Taylor | CBS via Getty Images

Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 1, titled “Matt Gets It,” first aired on CBS on Sept. 10, 1955. Charles Marquis Warren developed the show for television, but his involvement didn’t end there. He also directed and wrote the screenplay for the pilot.

U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) gets badly wounded when he’s trying to arrest a gunman named Dan Grat (Paul Richards). As a result, Dan’s spree continues to haunt Dodge City until the marshal is able to heal up, but he’s not done fighting for justice.

Dan is wanted for murder after getting into a shooting where he killed three men, one of which wasn’t even armed. The sheriff of Amarillo (Robert Anderson) arrives, only to die to Dan. Matt challenges him once again, failing to outdraw him and left for dead.

Luckily, Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) is there to save Matt’s life, which he would do many times over the course of the show. However, Matt refuses to give up until Dan’s reign of terror comes to an end.

A ‘Gunsmoke’ radio Easter egg can be seen on a wanted poster

Gunsmoke included a special Easter egg for fans of the radio show who were looking close enough. Longtime fans weren’t initially happy with the casting replacements, but they would eventually warm up to the cast and fall in love with their reliable performances.

Fans looking close enough in “Matt Gets It” will see a wanted poster on the wall in the marshal’s office. It reads, “William H. Bonney wanted for murder.”

Audiences should remember that William was also known as “Billy the Kid.” The first episode of the Gunsmoke radio show was called “Billy the Kid,” because he was the person who committed the murder in the episode.

‘Gunsmoke’ evolved beyond the radio show

Aside from a Gunsmoke Easter egg, the television adaptation didn’t want to stick too close to the radio show. It found its own identity in some ways that allowed it to thrive on its own two feet.

For example, Stone’s Doc Adams changed in a unique way. They made him a bit softer and warmer, taking some of the rough edge away from the character.

A more substantial change was how Amanda Blake’s Miss Kitty Russell was originally hinted to be a sex worker. Gunsmoke initially kept this intact, but changed her profession to the co-owner of the Long Branch Saloon after angry fan letters didn’t appreciate her line of work.

Some Gunsmoke actors left the show, including Dennis Weaver’s Chester Goode. As a result, the production decided to bring in new characters, such as Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen.