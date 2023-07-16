Gwen Stefani once refused to answer a very pointed question about her sex life with Blake Shelton that was asked by Ellen DeGeneres.

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the perfect match. Before they got together, they went through near-parallel divorces that only served to strengthen their bond. And before Stefani and Shelton were engaged, Stefani faced some tough (and funny) questions from Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Here’s a question that Stefani refused to answer.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani didn’t answer Ellen DeGeneres when asked about her sex life with Blake Shelton

Ellen DeGeneres made it known she’s a fan of The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani, and the host’s comfort with the singer made it easier to ask pointed questions about Blake Shelton. Stefani visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she and Shelton were just dating. While they’d later go on to marry each other, the No Doubt singer had no idea what was to come.

That didn’t stop DeGeneres from asking difficult questions, of course. DeGeneres first referenced Shelton’s 2017 title of “Sexiest Man Alive” by People.

“Blake just gave up the title,” DeGeneres said to Stefani. ” … Did you find him get a little less sexy when Idris [Elba] took over?”

To that, Stefani vehemently responded with a no. “Honestly, he got sexier,” she stated.

“Sexier?” DeGeneres responded incredulously. “When the title came upon him, did you notice that he became better in bed?”

That’s the question Stefani refused to answer. “Oh my God!” Stefani responded as the crowd cheered. “I feel like she needs to try to take it to the next level every time I come with Blake.”

“What?” DeGeneres asked. “It’s a yes or no answer.”

“Next question,” Stefani said.

DeGeneres then went on to joke about Stefani and Shelton getting engaged. “So, Blake told me that ya’ll are engaged now ….”

“No, we’re not!” Stefani defended. ” … We’re not engaged, we’re not married. He’s my boyfriend.”

After a series of tough questions, Stefani reflected on the experience. “Every time I come on here I think it’s gonna be, like, I got this, you know?” she joked. “But I don’t. I don’t. But I do like talking about him, he’s awesome.”

Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’ just as his wife is returning as a coach

The Voice Season 24 viewers won’t see Blake Shelton return as a coach. But they will see Gwen Stefani take the stage. Stefani will be joined by Reba McEntire (Shelton’s replacement) as well as Niall Horan and John Legend.

Shelton planned on leaving the series to spend more time with his family, though it seems time with wife Stefani will be limited thanks to her involvement.

“Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'” Shelton told People in December 2022. “That’s our life now, and we love it. … If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids.”

Shelton also plans to work on new music and other projects, so he won’t be completely stepping out of the spotlight. Fans can now watch Stefani work her magic as a coach and hopefully win the season. And viewers are also eager to see how Stefani fairs with McEntire. A source shared with Radar Online that Stefani is allegedly “gunning for Reba,” and she isn’t thrilled with McEntire joining the crew.

