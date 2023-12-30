Shemar Moore and Halle Berry didn’t date each other for very long, but Berry seemed to have a long-term impact on the ‘Criminal Minds’ star.

Halle Berry was an unforgettable romantic partner for Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore. So much so that even years after they broke up, she continued shaping the person that he was.

Shemar Moore once opened up about his feelings towards Halle Berry

Shemar Moore and Halle Berry | Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Berry has been in high-profile relationships with several celebrities during her time in the spotlight. In the 90s, she ended up briefly dating Moore. Although details about their relationship were pretty quiet back then, Moore described dating Berry as a life-changing experience.

“She was the first woman to really knock my socks off. I fell hard for Halle. A lot of people now know we dated, but we had to keep it hush-hush at the time because she was fresh off her divorce from David Justice. I’m still grateful for that relationship. I was smitten not just because of who she was, but because we were so similar in so many ways,” Moore once told BET.

Moore and Berry are both biracial. Because of this, they experienced a similar identity crisis growing up during less tolerant times. This common ground only further cemented the bond between the two actors.

“She was biracial, she was kind of going through the same things I was in Hollywood. Toni [Braxton] was a fun ride, but Halle was a necessary experience. It made me much stronger as a man, and knowing the caliber of woman I want in the future,” Moore said.

Even though it’d been some time since they were together, Moore still wished Berry well in her love life.

“She’s a tough cookie. I’m glad she’s got a family now. If this love she’s got with this guy is real, then that’s what she needs,” he said.

Why Shemar Moore chose to stay single for a long time

Moore has had a few public relationships himself in his long career. In addition to Berry, he’s also been linked with celebrities like r&b artist Toni Braxton and Birds of Prey’s Ashley Scott. At the time, he asserted that his lifestyle wasn’t conducive for a long-term relationship yet.

“It’s no accident that I’m not married and don’t have kids yet. Because despite what I’ve achieved in my career, I’m always wondering when somebody’s gonna tap me on the shoulder and say, ‘OK, the gig is up,’” Moore said. “I don’t mind being uncomfortable. In fact, I like being uncomfortable, picking up and moving, and all that. But, it’s not exactly the best scenario for a family. Of course, I want to be able to share that with somebody one day. When I do tie the knot, it will be one time, for good.”

Who are Shemar Moore and Halle Berry dating now?

Moore currently isn’t married, but he may have found his life-partner in actor Jesiree Dizon. According to People, Dizon is an actor herself with several television credits to her name. The two welcomed a daughter in January 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Berry is currently in a relationship with Van Hunt. Hunt and Berry started dating in 2020, and have been going strong ever since. Hunt is an accomplished musical artist in his own right and a 2007 Grammy winner. Berry has been very candid about their feelings towards each other, and considers Hunt the true love of her life.

“I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” she said in a 2021 interview with Women’s Health (via Essence). “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”