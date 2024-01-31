Hallmark Channel's new movie lineup for February 2024 are all inspired by the work of Jane Austen, including a new adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility.'

Hallmark Channel is celebrating the most romantic month of the year with a full slate of new movies. For 2024, the network’s “Loveuary” lineup has a special theme, with four movies inspired by the work of Jane Austen, including a new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. Keep reading for our rundown of the Hallmark movie schedule for February 2024.

‘Paging Mr. Darcy’

Professor Eloise Cavendish (Mallory Jansen) is a Jane Austen scholar invited to give a talk at an annual conference about the famous author. But the event combines serious scholarship with fandom, and Eloise isn’t sure how her work – which focuses on the role of money, not love in Austen’s novels – will be received. Nor is she impressed when she meets Sam (Will Kemp), the event’s official Mr. Darcy. But Eloise and Sam soon discover that they have more in common than they first thought.

Paging Mr. Darcy airs Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Love & Jane’

In Love & Jane, Lilly (Alison Sweeney) is an account executive at an ad agency and a dedicated “Janeite.” But she’s taken aback when Jane Austen (Kendra Anderson) herself suddenly appears in her living room. Soon, Lilly is getting advice on life and love from the famous author, including guidance on how to save her favorite bookstore from a takeover by a tech billionaire named Trevor (Benjamin Ayres), with whom Lilly has a romantic spark.

Love & Jane airs Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘An American in Austen’

Fans of the 2008 British series Lost in Austen will want to check out An American in Austen. It follows Harriet, who thinks no real man could possibly compare to Mr. Darcy, as she’s transported into the world of Pride & Prejudice. Will Mr. Darcy measure up to her expectations? This new Hallmark movie stars the very appropriately named Eliza Bennett alongside Nicholas Bishop.

An American in Austen airs Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Sense and Sensibility’

Victoria Ekanoye (Lucy) and Deborah Ayorinde (Elinor Dashwood) in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Hristo Rusev

Sense and Sensibility is a new period adaptation of Austen’s beloved novel about Marianne and Elinor Dashwood’s adventures in love. After the death of their father, the Dashwood women are forced to trade their comfortable home for a modest cottage due to their reduced financial circumstances. Practical Elinor (Deborah Ayorinde) finds herself falling for the equally sensible Edward Ferrars (Dan Jeannotte). Meanwhile, her romantic younger sister Marianne (Bethany Antonia) is drawn to the dashing John Willoughby (Victor Hugo), ignoring the attentions of the loyal Colonel Brandon (Akil Largie). But when the sisters’ romances don’t turn out as they hoped, each learns to embrace the other’s approach to love.

Sense and Sensibility airs Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

