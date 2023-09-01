Hallmark Channel fans will fall in love with the network's September movie lineup, which includes a football-themed romance with Ryan Paevey.

It’s time to break out the cozy sweaters and grab a pumpkin spice latte. Hallmark Channel is falling in love this September, with a full line-up of autumn-themed rom-coms featuring fan-favorite actors such as Ryan Paevey, Pascale Hutton, and Luke Macfarlane. New movies premiere on Saturday nights throughout the month. Keep reading for the complete Hallmark “Fall Into Love” movie schedule for September 2023.

‘Love In Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance’

Hallmark’s series of romances set in America’s national parks continues with Love In Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance. Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig play Haley and Rob, former high school sweethearts who reconnect at an archeological dig site in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Rob wants to rekindle their romance, but Haley still isn’t over the way he betrayed her years earlier.

Love In Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance airs Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Fourth Down and Love’

Hallmark Channel all-stars Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey co-star in the football-themed romance Fourth Down and Love. Single mom Erin (Hutton) is stunned when she runs into her former college boyfriend and pro football player Mike (Paevey) at her daughter’s junior flag football game. Mike, who is in town healing from a football injury, eventually steps up to coach the flag football team, bringing him and Erin closer together.

Fourth Down and Love airs Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Notes of Autumn’

Luke Macfarlane and Peter Porte in ‘Notes of Autumn’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Four beloved Hallmark stars (including one who previously hinted he might be done with the network) come together for the new movie Notes of Autumn. Ashley Williams plays Ellie, a pianist who agrees to swap places with her best friend Leo (Luke Macfarlane), a frustrated author with writer’s block. The switch throws Ellie into the path of Leo’s handsome neighbor Sam (Marcus Rosner), while Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s friend Matt (Peter Porte). Before long, both new friendships evolve into something more meaningful.

Notes of Autumn airs Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Retreat to You’

Emilie Ullerup of Chesapeake Shores and Peter Mooney star in Retreat to You. Abby (Ullerup) and Sean (Mooney) were best friends until they had a falling out at their high school graduation party. It’s been years since they’ve spoken, so Abby is shocked when her friend Rachel brings her to a wilderness retreat, where she runs into Sean. When Abby and Sean get separated from the rest of the group, they have to find their way back to their campsite – and possibly into each other’s arms.

Retreat to You airs Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘A Very Venice Romance’

‘A Very Venice Romance’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Andrea Pattaro

Take a trip to romantic Italy in A Very Venice Romance, which stars Stephanie Leonida and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio. The movie – filmed on location in Venice – follows Amy, a New York City executive with a healthy meal prep kit company, as she travels to Italy to try to convince chef Marcello (Monaco Di Lapio) to take a job with her firm. Amy signs up for Marcello’s cooking class, which introduces her to the slow-paced pleasures of Italy and has her struggling to choose between her job and her heart.

A Very Venice Romance airs Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hallmark’s September movie schedule also includes a new mystery movie

In addition to new premieres on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark’s September 2023 movie schedule also includes a new mystery on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. In Mystery Island, a British couple’s trip to a murder-mystery-themed resort takes a dark turn when the resort’s founder turns up dead. It airs Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

Other new movies airing on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this September include Guiding Emily on Sept. 8 and Come Fly With Me on Sept. 15.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.