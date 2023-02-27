‘Harlem’ Season 2: Who Is Pregnant? Signs Point to This Friend

Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem Season 2 ended with the friends discovering that one of them is pregnant. Who is it? Signs to point this character.

‘Harlem’ Season 2 recap

Harlem Season 2 picked up Camille kissing ex Ian the day before his wedding, unknowingly in front of his fianceé, Angie getting involved with her Get Out: The Musical castmate, Quinn catching feelings for Isabela, and Tye’s ex-husband coming into town with apparent vengeance. Camille and Ian reunited and seemed happy until they realized she didn’t want kids while he dreamed of becoming a father. Therefore, the couple separated again as she planned to focus on her Black Joy exhibit and become a professor.

After an extensive divorce, which ended with Brandon getting half of Tye’s assets, he admitted to only dragging her through the process to hurt her after she left him. They made amends, and he helped her with the injections to freeze her eggs as the app creator began thinking about her future. She then started hooking up with casual fling Zoe before unknowingly falling for her mom, Aimee, the local “plant lady.”

?️ THE FANS HAVE SPOKEN! No one does it better than the ladies of #HarlemOnPrime! All episodes available now on @PrimeVideo! pic.twitter.com/4yHApTXKJc — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 25, 2023

Angie and Eric didn’t last long, but they remained friends, and she moved into his apartment when a gig took him overseas. She met Mike, previously introduced to Quinn by her mother as the real estate mogul Michael, and the two quickly fell for each other. After abruptly dumping him because she didn’t want the new relationship to come between her and her best friend, Quinn apologized for being selfish and helped him propose to her.

Isabela dumped Quinn at the beginning of the season, starting a spiral that ended with her coming to terms with needing medication to help her depression. However, she got closer with her mother and friends throughout the process, ultimately learning that she wanted to fall in love with herself before getting into a relationship. By the end of the finale, the friends end up in urgent care, where they learn one is pregnant. Who is it? Signs point to Quinn.

Quinn is most likely pregnant in ‘Harlem’

The first hint happened in Puerto Rico when Camille and Angie ran into a group of women raising children together. She planned to interview them for her project before changing it to Black Joy, as she doesn’t think motherhood is her story to tell. However, Camille loved the commune idea and suggested the girls participate in their midnight ocean cleansing ritual.

The foreshadowing suggests the four of them will find themselves in a similar situation, raising a child/children together, especially as Tye is freezing her eggs. Additionally, Quinn reunited with ex-fling Keith during this trip, who’s likely the father if she’s pregnant. Black Joy segment, Quinn claimed it meant “loving fully” and came to realize that meant falling in love with herself first.

The ladies had an EPICCCC girls trip! ?️ What was your favorite moment from their Puerto Rican getaway? #HarlemOnPrime pic.twitter.com/KoKez2otWz — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 26, 2023

Throughout her journey, she also saw how much she and Angie loved each other, demonstrated by the aspiring star’s willingness to dump Mike for her. In their conversation, Angie tells her she has enough love for Quinn, Mike, and another man. This might hint that Angie can maintain a marriage with Mike while helping Quinn raise the child, as the dress designer previously worried about losing their friendship.

Finally, when the women are told about the pregnancy, their body language says a lot. For example, Camille stares at the doctor in disbelief. If it were her, the look probably would consist more of shock or fear as she thought she wouldn’t get pregnant and would have to have that conversation with Ian. On the other hand, Angie and Tye almost immediately looked at Quinn when the doctor broke the news. The dress designer seemed frozen before finally making eye contact with her friends. Additionally, Grace Byers, the actor portraying Quinn, is currently pregnant. Season 3 will likely revolve around the group as their dynamic inevitably changes with a baby in the mix.