‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 7 and Finale Recaps — Plus, All the Music Featured

Prime Video’s Harlem Season 2 Episode 7 picks up with Camille returning home after spending the night with Jameson, but she explains what happened. The season ends with one of the friends getting engaged, and another, or the same on, finding out they’re pregnant. Here are the recaps for episode 7 and the finale, plus all the music featured.

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 7

Bellah – “In The Moment”

The song plays when Camille comes home after spending the night with Jameson

GS and Kyke – “Ay Ay Ay”

The song plays when the friends first arrive in Puerto Rico

Lemuell – “Diferencias”

This song plays while Keith and Quinn talk and eventually kiss over dinner

Jordizy – “Banco”

This song is playing when the friends order drinks at the club

Jordizy, Breyco En Producidera, Toxic Crow – “Choca Con el Loco (Remix)”

This song plays when Angie goes back into the club after vacating the roof

Kenyon Dixon – “Dream of Me”

This song plays as Camille and Jameson work on their project and decide to take a power nap

Teyana Taylor – “Made It”

This song plays as the friends walk backward into the ocean

Némecis – “Voceteo”

This song plays as the group leaves Puerto Rico

The friends take a girl’s trip to Puerto Rico in ‘Harlem’ Season 2, Episode 7

When Camille got home at 1 in the morning after spending the night with Jameson, she lied to Ian about her whereabouts, continuing her habit of keeping things to herself.

It turns out the exes didn’t hook up but agreed on a ten-minute power nap that lasted the night. The four friends then went on a girls’ trip to Puerto Rico, where Tye tried to get them to relive their college days.

While it worked for Quinn, who reunited with Keith, a fling from NYU, Angie had difficulty getting into her “hoecation” because she felt committed to her new boyfriend, Michael. Additionally, Camille couldn’t peel herself away from her work, and Tye thinks they might have aged out of the activities they previously did.

Quinn, who admitted she was hesitant about getting on medication for depression, reunited with her mother on the island, who told her that her father deals with the same thing. By the end of the episode, the friends participate in the tradition of walking backwards into the ocean at midnight, symbolizing cleansing, and Camille realizes motherhood isn’t her story to tell.

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 8

OMG featuring Deraj – “FEELIN’ GOOD”

Opening song

Stevan – “Hope It’s Not”

This song plays into Quinn’s Black joy segment as she’s cooking with her mother

SONNY OH! – “Make it Look Easy”

This song plays into Tye’s Black joy segment and through her announcement for the new app, P

Unusual Demont – “Sugar”

This song plays going into Camille’s Black joy segment

Maze, Frankie Beverly – “Before I Let Go”

This song plays after Camille makes her toast following the Black Joy exhibit

Eric Bellinger – “Just A Moment”

This song plays when Angie and Mike reunite after the exhibit

BigHo$$ – Parto da zero

This song plays when Tye responds to Zoe’s “you up” text message

Jane Handcock – “Ion Like Dat”

This song plays as Tye and Aimee are cuddling

Kenyon Dixon, R&B Kenny – “Frustrated”

This song plays as Ian and Camille break up

Dreamdoll – “Oh Shhh”

This song plays when the doctor tells the friends that one of them is pregnant

Camille and Ian break up again in the ‘Harlem’ Season 2 finale

Angie lands a lead role but decides to break up with Mike after learning that he was Quinn’s Michael. Her friend does appear to be a little upset with the new relationship as she’s jokingly made a couple of digs about it, even though Camille wasn’t interested in him and has since moved on with Keith.

The real estate agent showed up at Camille’s dress shop and admitted to being in love with Angie, hoping to get back with her. She ended up helping the two rekindle their romance after apologizing to her friend for jeopardizing her relationship out of fear they would lose their close friendship.

At the same time, Camille decided to end her two-week romance with Keith, noting she wanted to fall in love with herself first. Aimee asked out Tye on a date, who excitedly agreed, noticing she was vulnerable around the plant store owner.

They ended up cuddling at Aimee’s afterward, where she ran into her daughter, Zoe, the girl Tye had been casually hooking up with for a while. After Camille and Jameson’s successful Black Joy exhibit, she talked with Ian and admitted she felt relieved when the doctor revealed she couldn’t have kids. However, he noted he dreamed of becoming a father, causing the two to break up again. The season ended with Michael proposing to Angie and the friends at the hospital, as one of them is pregnant.

