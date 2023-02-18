‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap — Plus, All the Music Featured

After lying to her friends, Quinn finally came clean about the disastrous Vogue interview and her mental space following it. Additionally, Camille and Ian seem to progress in their relationship, but another mishap threatens their honeymoon phase. Here’s everything that happened in Amazon Prime’s Harlem Season 2 Episode 6’s “Out of the Deadpan and into the Fire.”

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 6

St. Panther – ‘Not The Way’ feat. Pierce.blue

The opening song

Kenyon Dixon – ‘Getting Late’

The song plays when Camille comes home to Ian cooking dinner after helping Dr. Pruitt

Griff – ‘Mirror Talk’

The song plays during a montage of Camille being unable to sleep and Googling getaways

Tamera – ‘Flipside’

The song plays when Angie cancels on Michael’s birthday party

Khi Infinite – ‘BLUE’

The song plays after Quinn closes the dress shop on Jill and into Camille visiting her mom

Kenyon Dixon – ‘Guide’

The song plays when Camille’s mom Deborah gives her the social security card

Mr. Spades – ‘Same Boat’ ft Bryant Taylorr

The song plays when Tye and Brandon make amends in her apartment

Inayah – ‘Most Girlz’

The song plays when Michael enters Angie’s apartment after his party

Curtis Burrell – ‘I Don’t Feel No Ways Tired’

The song plays when Quinn cries alone in a park and tells her friends that she’s in a bad place

IDMAN – ‘Polytics’

The song plays when Camille wakes up naked next to Jameson

Most of the songs are available on YouTube and Spotify.

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Michael (Luke Forbes) shows Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) that he’s serious about her by inviting her to his birthday celebration. However, she had to forgo the party to do her hair for an upcoming role. The real estate agent surprised her at the apartment afterward, and the two began dating.

Also in the episode, Tye (Jerrie Johnson) receives the kit to start freezing her eggs but realizes she doesn’t have anyone to help her. Additionally, her bitter divorce finally ended with Brandon (Kadeem Ali Harris) receiving a check for over a million dollars. He then showed up at her apartment and admitted he only dragged her through the process in hopes that she would feel the pain he did when she left. Surprisingly, the two made amends, and Brandon helped her with the needle.

After discovering Vogue canceled her interview, Quinn (Grace Byers) continued to spiral into depression and had trouble sleeping. Following a tough day at work, when the designer walked out of an appointment, she finally revealed her true state of mind to her friends and what happened with the interview.

When Ian (Tyler Lepley) confronted Jameson (Sullivan Jones) after seeing the texts, he eventually learned about the grant and agreed that Camille (Meagan Good) should work with her ex. During his conversation relaying the information to Camille, the news about her low fertility rate was revealed, upsetting him because he felt she regressed to keeping secrets again.

The professor later visited her mom to retrieve personal identification documents, and her homecoming greatly differed from Angie’s. It’s clear Camille hasn’t had a good relationship with her mom since her father died at a young age. After Camille and Ian made up in his kitchen at work, again, she hung out with Jameson to start working on their project. However, Camille woke up, apparently naked, with her ex in his bed. New episodes of Harlem are released Fridays on Amazon’s Prime Video.