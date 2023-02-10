‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Recaps — Plus, All the Music Featured

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series Harlem is back with its second season. It picks up immediately after Camille and Ian kiss, unknowingly in front of his fianceé, and continues to follow the New York-based group of friends as they navigate new relationships.

All the music featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 1

Ayzha Nyree – ‘Woke Up Like This’

This song plays during a side-by-side montage of Camille’s (Meagan Good) and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) morning routine.

Daisha McBride – ‘BUSS IT’

This song plays when Angie first meets Kendrick (Quincy Giles) at the salon.

Princess Nokia – ‘I Like Him’

This song plays when Angie meets Kendrick’s roommate Jaquan (Marshall Price) at their apartment.

Khi Infinite – ‘WHAT IS REAL’

This song plays when Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers adopting a puppy after recalling her ex telling her she doesn’t have any personal connections.

Friday Nights are Harlem Nights ?



Live tweet new episodes of #HarlemOnPrime S2 during our watch party every Friday in February beginning at 5PM PST / 8PM EST! pic.twitter.com/N1lOlBTfkZ — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 7, 2023

AMARIA BB – ‘Slow Motion’

This song plays as Quinn (Grace Byers) and Isabela (Juani Feliz) share their first kiss at her place.

Tamera – ‘Good Love’ feat. Tay Iwar

This song plays as Quinn and Isabela hook up

Trapboy Freddy – ‘Buss It Open’ feat. Lakeyah

This song plays after Angie hooks up with Jaquan and goes into Tye entering the plant store

Poe Leos – ‘My Ex’

This song plays after Camille’s boyfriend, Jameson (Sullivan Jones), tells her he turned down a job offer at the University of Chicago to stay in New York with her.

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 2

Kalisway – ‘Like That’

Opening song

Kali Claire and Hamzaa – ‘Heart Strings’

This song plays when Camille takes Ian (Tyler Lepley) back to her apartment after they agree to make it work

Floyd Fuji – ‘INSIDE’

This song plays when Angie bumps into Marcus (Sawandi Wilson) at a gas station

Before our new episodes drop tomorrow, let's chat about the first 2 with our #HarlemOnPrime cast! pic.twitter.com/6mpjirjdiB — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 9, 2023

TeaMarrr – ‘Kinda Love’

This song plays as Camille waits for Ian to call her after their fight

Soaky Siren – ‘Get Out’

This song plays when Tye and Zoe (Courtnee Carter) hook up

Jaz Karis – ‘Option’

This song plays after Isabela tells Quinnn she wants to take things slowly

Alex Mali – ‘Clearly’

This song plays when Camille and Ian kiss in the kitchen after their fight.

All the songs are available on YouTube and Spotify.

‘Harlem’ Season 2 episodes 1 and 2 recaps

The second season picks up with Camille and Ian after they kiss, unknowingly in front of his fianceé Mira (Rana Roy). She confronted them following the smooth, ultimately leading them to call off their wedding.

Camille and her boyfriend Jameson end things as well after she tells him he didn’t have to forgo the out-of-state job opportunity for her. Her choice not to say anything about her rekindled romance with Ian annoyed him, as he ended the engagement with Mira for her, resulting in a minor disagreement. However, they eventually agree to pursue a relationship.

The season also kicks off with Angie getting dumped by Eric (Jonathan Burke) and ending back up on Quinn’s couch. As Quinn explores her first same-sex relationship, Angie hooks up with a pair of roommates.

Finally, Tye attempted to find something to care for after her ex cruelly called her selfish and told her she had no connections. Following failed attempts to adopt a puppy and tend to a plant, Tye starts hooking up with infamous player Zoe after reading online stories from her broken-hearted dates. Harlem airs Fridays on Prime Video.