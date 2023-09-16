From the 'most intimate' to the 'tensest,' a body language expert took a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Invictus Games hand-holding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time at the Invictus Games continues, and so does the body language analysis from experts. First came a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s remarks in Düsseldorf, Germany. Now is her and the Duke of Sussex’s hand-holding. Ahead, a body language expert’s analysis of the “different meanings” behind Harry and Meghan’s Invictus Games hand-holding.

Harry and Meghan’s ‘most intimate’ and ‘relaxed’ holding hands moment at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

“In a marriage, it signals an enduringly youthful sense of romance and love,” Judi James, a body language expert, told FEMAIL of holding hands. “It can also be practical as it allows more individual freedom of movement than linked arms or hugging, but still allows a couple to feel close and to communicate via small squeezes or pulls.”

‘It’s a pretty constant feature of Harry and Meghan’s marriage,” she continued. “But, as we can see at the Invictus Games, they use a variety of clasps with different meanings.”

As for Harry and Meghan’s hand-holding on Sept. 14, 2023, James called it “their most united, relaxed, and loving handclasp. The muscles of the hands look equally relaxed as though neither feels under pressure, needy, or protective.”

“Importantly, their fingers are meshed together, which is the most intimate form of hand clasp as it seals the hands closely together,” she added, noting it “also takes synchronicity to achieve, showing mutual closeness and affection.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘tensest hand clasp’ hinted they didn’t want to greet Invictus Games crowds separately

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Examining images of Harry and Meghan at Merkur Spiel-Arena, James highlighted how Harry seemingly gripped Meghan’s hand more firmly.

“This is a much tighter clasp, with both their hands curled in a mutually clinging gesture,” the expert said. “It is firm enough to suggest they intended to keep together here, rather than splitting to go on walkabouts.”

“The hands are also held closer between their bodies, suggesting Harry wanted to be protective here as well as loving,” she added. Calling it Harry and Meghan’s “tensest hand clasp,” James pointed out how Harry “reflected” the “tension” with the squeeze of his thumb “between his other fingers” on his left hand.

Harry and Meghan Invictus Games hand-holding, the ‘royal’ celebrity version

Rounding out the types of hand-holding James saw Harry and Meghan do — so far — at the games included a royal/celebrity combo. Harry, the expert explained, treated Meghan like an “A-list” celebrity “towing her” around at wheelchair basketball.

Harry, she said, appeared to be in “’royal mode” watching the game. “Harry’s hand is just hanging downward here, with the fingers relatively straight, while Meghan holds on tight with her fingers curled horizontally.”

This was when Harry was ‘towing’ Meghan like a celebrity while she hung onto his hand,” James said. “When the clasp or the finger curl isn’t mutual, and one is holding while the other is just being held with no reciprocal curling, it can feel like an imbalance of affection and even coolness, but it’s possible Harry was prepping to break off to greet athletes their families here.”

“He’s more in royal mode here, thinking practically rather than romantically,” she said.

Overall, “Meghan and Harry’s body language really does seem to signal that the Harry and Meghan roadshow is back in the room, James said noting their “signature rituals of togetherness” and Harry’s “proud, protective tow-along pose, hand-in-hand with a very excited looking Meghan.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.